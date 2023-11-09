An ode to Omegle, the now-defunct (& occasionally naughty) anon video site gays loved

Bid farewell to one of the internet’s most unhinged video-cam sites –– and the last bastion of LGBTQ+ online cruising.

After 14 years, anonymous video chat site Omegle has shut down.

Founder Leif K-Brooks, who created the website at only 18-years-old, announced the news in a statement on November 9.

Omegle taught me what a queer safe space could look like– I talked to some absolutely wonderful strangers who talked a 15-year-old through their queerness, told me that it was normal, and even gave me a patient ear on the bullying. The loss seems personal. https://t.co/FQDInlK98E — Rohin Bhatt???? (@BhattRohin) November 9, 2023

According to NBC News, the closure comes after a 2021 lawsuit that alleged the site “[enabled] sex trafficking” after connecting a then-11-year-old girl to a man who “later sexually abused her.”

While Brooks acknowledged “that some people misused” the site, he also highlighted the positive ways it allowed strangers to connect on the internet.

“People have used Omegle to explore foreign cultures; to get advice about their lives from impartial third parties; and to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation,” he wrote.

OK, so more often than not, the website was filled with sausage strokes and blatant homophobia (especially in the section designated for gay users).

But we can’t deny that Omegle was an important tool for connection in the LGBTQ+ community.

Holy fucking shit. This is massive. Omegle was one of the last bastions of wholly anonymous sexual contact on the internet (its gay and furry erotic roleplay scene made up approximately 80% of its concurrent online user population at any given time). Online cruising is dead IMO. https://t.co/IGnqjFjCHD — ? bright and special ? (@highestwinds) November 9, 2023

Users on the site were able to include interests in their bio (i.e. “Queer,” “LGBTQ” or “Gay”) and were instantly connected to strangers on the platform. They could send chat messages, use their webcams, and disconnect at any time, for any reason.

Of course, most conversations opened up with something like “sup, asl?” –– shorthand for “Age, sex, location?” But in the era that pre-dated Grindr (which launched in 2009), the site allowed users who lived in conservative areas, didn’t know any other gay people, and were navigating their sexualities to explore.

i ended up witnessesing a random guy's gay awakening on omegle pic.twitter.com/ZPJ2CZ7YC8 — ; mar ? (@aaimrtt) June 8, 2023

The death of Omegle falls in line with similar online tools, like gay chatrooms on Gay.com, Yahoo Messenger, and Craigslist, where LGBTQ+ people fostered connection during years defined by DOMA, Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, and the fight for marriage equality.

Indeed, many Gay Twitter X users hit social media to lament the end of Omegle and reminisce (mostly fondly) on its place in their coming out journeys.

I spent 90% of my closet gay time on Omegle pic.twitter.com/c3SuK7TKHv — kalesh only (@KaleshOnly) January 26, 2023

All my first gay experiences were on Omegle lol rip — Harper (@H_K_773) November 9, 2023

thinking about how the first time i came out to someone as queer, it was on omegle chat ? — spike (he/him) (@hrryotb) October 12, 2021

pov, all the gay nsfw accounts after finding out omegle has shutdown pic.twitter.com/Mgedf2mc6R — fatal error ?? (@fatalerrorwhore) November 9, 2023

Omegle SHUT DOWN?. That used to be my only communication to gay men.. when I was 12 🙁 #omegle — Zay (@zaylovesboston) November 9, 2023

That being said, Omegle wasn’t without its flaws.

The lack of meaningful security checks and the ease of skirting age filters meant that predators and bad actors could run rampant on the platform.

And as anyone who used the site in the past 14 years knows, for every single good conversation, there were about 20 skips.

The formation of more age-appropriate, safe queer spaces on apps like TikTok are a sign of inevitable –– and necessary –– progress. In fact, a recent study from The Trevor Project revealed that young queer people feel safest on that platform when compared to other social media networks.

Still, we’re pouring one out for the quirky site that never failed to remind us that the internet is a small (and occasionally scary) place.

In honor of its tragic ending, here are some of our favorite viral Omegle moments.

1. “That’s a child!”

Rip omegle we’ll never forget this moment pic.twitter.com/Qf5lPcCTNH — ? (@TlDVL) November 9, 2023

This 9-year-old had no time for this user’s gay nonsense.

2. Bros being dudes

in honor of Omegle shutting down..



I can’t believe bro admitted this to me ? pic.twitter.com/e8SBrWsOOk — x? (@randyswrld_) November 9, 2023

After connecting with another bro, this straight dude revealed that his girlfriend might be cheating on him. And he spared no detail, especially when it came to her opinion on his, uh, appendages.

3. A drag queen love story

TikTok creator and drag queen Precious, who’s based in California, had the sweetest meet-cute with this Canadian mechanic. And the spark was palpable.

4. Flamboyant Jesus plays a tune

nastly pickly bitch deserves its spot as the best omegle video but this video is the 2nd best https://t.co/zZDvP6hoA4 pic.twitter.com/u16sTJ1D4U — calico / toby (@cvstardcookie3) November 9, 2023

When this intoxicated dude connected with a flamboyant instrumentalist who looks like Jesus Christ, he found himself in a dreamland. 10/10, no notes.

5. The dolls are dolling

One of my favorite Omegle moments, there are many https://t.co/4AyTQAe1SC pic.twitter.com/MxP31O0NDV — The Sigma Female ? (@The_sigma_fem) November 9, 2023

Looks can be deceiving, but these two femboy creators clocked each other right away.

6. Kermit, no!

The mighty has fallen.



Omegle really had a beautiful moment like this



The end of Omegle pic.twitter.com/CjlD3b2b62 — Naija Analyst 👜 (@Naija_Analyst) November 9, 2023

OK, maybe it’s a good thing that we’re leaving Omegle in the past.