Anderson Cooper updates us on the status of his love life now that he’s a 56-year-old “twunk”

Anderson Cooper is one of the most eligible daddies in the world.

And while the silver fox is busy raising his two kids and holding down one of the most high-profile gigs on CNN, it hasn’t left him much time to find a romantic partner.

Perhaps complicating things further is his unconventional living arrangement with his ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, who he calls his “partner in parenthood.”

Cooper and Maisani, a night-club owner, dated up until 2018. When the cable news host welcomed his first child Wyatt via surrogacy in 2020, the duo made the decision to co-parent. After their youngest son Sebastian was born in 2022, Maisani adopted Wyatt. Both kids share the last name Maisani-Cooper.

Cooper recently opened about his love life, or lack there of, during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

Stern started out by questioning the atypical nature of his family life with Maisani.

“We’re family and we love these kids and we’re adults,” Cooper said of his bond with Maisani.

When asked point blank if it gets strange when he brings home a lover, Cooper revealed how it never gets to that point.

“I’m not dating,” he said, before trying to explain himself. “I’ve got two kids that I can’t imagine not spending every minute with and I’m working all the time.”

And for those hoping to cross paths with Cooper on Tinder, don’t expect to swipe right anytime soon.

“I’m not on a dating app,” he told Stern. “I don’t know that I could do that.”

Cooper went on to say he didn’t know if he had ever experienced the great love of his life, but further expressed the joy he receives from fatherhood.

“I’ve got a great love affair with my kids right now,” he added. “It’s the best thing ever.”

Watch the entire exchange below:

Stern later brought up the fact that Gen Z gays consider him a twunk (twink face with a hunk body) even though he’s 56.

Cooper shrugged off the compliment by downplaying the status of his muscular physique.

“I’ve shriveled. I’ve dropped like 20 lbs with the kids,” he admitted. But it looks like he’s ready to turn things around

“I just started again. I have a great trainer named Leo who is really good so i’m hoping to get back to it.”

Fingers crossed he shares some thirsty fitness updates soon!

Last month, Cooper gave a glimpse into how he and Maisani make the most of their shared daddy duties.

“I work nights, and so [Maisani is] there at night,” Cooper told People. “And we both wake up right before they wake up, get them their milk and spend the first couple of hours of the day just us with them.”

He also reiterated how finding a boyfriend is not a priority at this juncture in his life.

“I love spending time with the kids so much that the idea of taking any time away seems impossible to me,” he told the outlet. “Certainly [I’d love to meet someone], I guess, but just things are lovely as they are.”

In the meantime, the rest of us gays can dream.