Andy Cohen dishes on having a threesome with Anderson Cooper & we’re all ears

If you are a gay man whose best friend also happens to be a gay man, more than likely, at some point, someone–if not everyone–has wondered if your relationship was more than platonic.

This is exponentially true if you are arguably the most famous gay male BFFs in the world.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have been the best of friends for decades. In addition to both being very handsome TV hosts, they routinely vacation together, hold a raucous televised New Year’s Eve party on CNN every year, and even became first-time daddies (as in welcomed their respective children) around the same time.

The duo have so much chemistry that they launched their national AC2 speaking tour after audiences couldn’t get enough of their rapport after Cooper interviewed Cohen for his second book at NYC’s 92nd Street Y in 2015.

It’s obvious Coop and Cohen really like each other. But just not in that way, OK!

Well, this week the topic of the gay besties hooking up resurfaced when Cohen appeared on Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous talk show and the conversation devolved to the subject of threesomes.

After Cohen joked about how he could never satisfy Shepherd “sexually” if they were ever to get into a three-way situation, she upped the ante by bringing up Cooper.

“I threw in Anderson Cooper’s name because you guys get along so well together,” Shepherd said, to which Cohen replied, “We could have some good threesomes, me and Anderson.”

After the audience erupted into cheers, the Bravo honcho crushed any hopes of seeing them take their relationship to the next level.

“Because, by the way, excuse me, that is what it would take, because we are truly just friends,” Cohen elaborated. So that’s settled.

The 54-year-old went on to gush about his brotherly bond with the AC360 host.

“We’ve gotten so much closer over the years, and I just love him to death, and it’s also so fun being a part of a duo,” Cohen added.

“I’ve always been kind of a solo act, and it’s fun for us, you know, we’ve toured the country, 50-plus cities, and obviously we’re on New Year’s Eve every year, and we just have so much fun. I love him and I love making him giggle.” #bestfriendgoals

Watch the threesome chat below:

Interestingly, Cohen and Cooper’s friendship started off on a romantic vibe after a mutual friend tried to set them up on a blind date in the ’90s. However, the date never wound up happening as Cooper quickly canceled after speaking to Cohen on the phone.

The duo explained the dating fiasco during a mutual appearance on The Tonight Show in 2017.

“We had a phone call to set up the date, and I knew within 45 seconds I was never going on a date with Andy Cohen,” Cooper told host Jimmy Fallon. “He violated my cardinal rule, which is he asked me about my mom [Gloria Vanderbilt] within the first minute of talking to me.”

Cohen defended himself, adding: “I wanted to date the Vanderbilt boy! I was excited!”

Maybe it wasn’t a love connection, but they are adorable together:

Cohen recently opened up about finding a romantic partner after his 4-year-old son Ben specifically requested it.

“[Ben] says to me, ‘I want another daddy,'” Cohen said to People, before sharing his response. “‘Well, maybe I’ll fall in love one day, and you will have another daddy.'”

Since it won’t be Cooper, feel free to shoot your shot, boys!

Check out more photos of Cohen and Cooper’s close friendship below: