Another cringey tweet by Matt Gaetz completely blows up in his face

By

Exercising good judgment on Twitter–or in life, in general–has never been Matt Gaetz‘s strong suit. But his latest tweet is exceptionally cringey, even for him.

This morning, the antigay congressman, who is currently on tour with transphobic QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green promoting their KKK-inspired “America first” agenda, tweeted: “Unbossed, unbought, unbowed. That is the mantra of the America First movement.”

The tweet comes amid reports that federal investigators are in the final stages of gathering evidence in their ongoing teen sex trafficking investigation against the 38-year-old lawmaker.

Gaetz has been accused traveling with a high school student to the Bahamas and paying her for sex. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and claims he’s the victim of a multi-million dollar extortion plot.

And now, the responses…

In other Gaetz news, despite the fact that he’s under federal investigation and could go to jail, he still has his eye on a potential 2024 presidential bid.

That’s right, folx. Matt Gaetz actually thinks he’s presidential material.

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he told The New York Post yesterday. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

Though he hasn’t yet launched an official exploratory committee, he has been scheduling rallies around the country and is booked as a keynote speaker at the Nashua GOP “steak out” in New Hampshire, an early primary state and key swing state.

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about that whole thing…

