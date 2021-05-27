Another cringey tweet by Matt Gaetz completely blows up in his face

Exercising good judgment on Twitter–or in life, in general–has never been Matt Gaetz‘s strong suit. But his latest tweet is exceptionally cringey, even for him.

This morning, the antigay congressman, who is currently on tour with transphobic QAnon congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green promoting their KKK-inspired “America first” agenda, tweeted: “Unbossed, unbought, unbowed. That is the mantra of the America First movement.”

Unbossed, unbought, unbowed. That is the mantra of the America First movement. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) May 27, 2021

The tweet comes amid reports that federal investigators are in the final stages of gathering evidence in their ongoing teen sex trafficking investigation against the 38-year-old lawmaker.

Gaetz has been accused traveling with a high school student to the Bahamas and paying her for sex. He has repeatedly denied the allegations and claims he’s the victim of a multi-million dollar extortion plot.

And now, the responses…

Underaged, undressed & unethical…

That’s the mantra of Matt Gaetz — CuzMin (@MinnieMc_) May 27, 2021

But you bought sex. That doesn’t make sense… — Rachel 💉 (@rreedsing) May 27, 2021

Unintelligent, unrepentant, undeserving, unbecoming, undesirable… — Ann Milernowski (@TeddyP57550387) May 27, 2021

You forgot “underage” — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) May 27, 2021

I don’t know about that “unbought”. Didn’t you use Venmo? — Fievel13🇱🇷 (@Fievel131) May 27, 2021

Unaware of the age of legal consent — Whiskey Pizza (@WhiskeyPizza) May 27, 2021

Oh pumpkin you’re bought and paid for!!! — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) May 27, 2021

Unaccompanied minor

you forgot that one. — Meidas Samantha ♥️✊ (@TheHunnybunny27) May 27, 2021

Unhinged. Unencumbered by age when “dating.” Unmatched in DUI’s. That is the mantra of the America’s Bowel Movement. — Ernie Rodgers (@ErnieRodgers4) May 27, 2021

In other Gaetz news, despite the fact that he’s under federal investigation and could go to jail, he still has his eye on a potential 2024 presidential bid.

That’s right, folx. Matt Gaetz actually thinks he’s presidential material.

“I support Donald Trump for president. I’ve directly encouraged him to run and he gives me every indication he will,” he told The New York Post yesterday. “If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat whatever remains of Joe Biden by 2024.”

Though he hasn’t yet launched an official exploratory committee, he has been scheduling rallies around the country and is booked as a keynote speaker at the Nashua GOP “steak out” in New Hampshire, an early primary state and key swing state.

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about that whole thing…

Matt Gaetz said he will run for president in 2024 if trump does not, and now I can't stop laughing. — TheDaily (@StopTheCriminal) May 27, 2021

So Matt Gaetz says he plans to run for President in 2024 if Trumpf doesn’t? Is this the same guy that has 1 foot in a jail cell at the moment??? ? — Staceys555 ?? (@staceys5551) May 27, 2021

Someone get me some oxygen, I can't breathe from laughing to hard hearing that Matt Gaetz says he will run for president if dipshit doesn't in 2024? pic.twitter.com/ziEgXIwTxA — Dad Of 4A's (@4a_of) May 27, 2021

Breaking: @mattgaetz announces in 2024 he will run for President of the Girl’s Club. — Abintra???BIDEN/HARRIS? (@abintra) May 27, 2021

Matt Gaetz said he will run for presidency in 2024 if Trump does not, even though most of the women he dates won't be old enough to vote for him. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) May 27, 2021

