lord help us

Another problematic, totally unqualified GOP TV star is running for office. Thanks, Oprah!

By

Here we go again, folx. Another problematic, totally unqualified Republican TV star is running for public office and it’s none other than… Dr. Oz.

Ugh.

The 61-year-old cardiac-surgeon-turned-talk-show-host just announced he’s entering the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey next year.

Oz made the announcement on his website earlier today, writing, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life… I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it like it is.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Oz has already hired campaign aides and reached out to several GOP leaders in Pennsylvania. He brings with him huge name recognition, an estimated net worth of $100 million, lots of junk science, and, of course, his long friendship with Oprah Winfrey, who helped make him famous.

His entry into the race also adds another layer of drama to what has already been a super dramatic primary race.

Earlier this month, the Trump-endorsed front-runner, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign when a judge ruled against him in a custody battle with his estranged wife that included multiple allegations of abuse.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

