Another problematic, totally unqualified GOP TV star is running for office. Thanks, Oprah!

Here we go again, folx. Another problematic, totally unqualified Republican TV star is running for public office and it’s none other than… Dr. Oz.

Ugh.

The 61-year-old cardiac-surgeon-turned-talk-show-host just announced he’s entering the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey next year.

Oz made the announcement on his website earlier today, writing, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life… I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it like it is.”

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Oz has already hired campaign aides and reached out to several GOP leaders in Pennsylvania. He brings with him huge name recognition, an estimated net worth of $100 million, lots of junk science, and, of course, his long friendship with Oprah Winfrey, who helped make him famous.

His entry into the race also adds another layer of drama to what has already been a super dramatic primary race.

Earlier this month, the Trump-endorsed front-runner, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign when a judge ruled against him in a custody battle with his estranged wife that included multiple allegations of abuse.

Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…

Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, Herschel Walker… and now Dr. Oz. The Republican Party is the party of washed up celebrities running for office they have zero qualifications to hold. — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 30, 2021

Just remember we have Oprah to thank for Dr. Oz (and Dr. Phil). pic.twitter.com/5euhfJ3R2k — Grinchy Resister ?????????? (@trumpocalyps17) November 30, 2021

This is just too perfect of our Trumpian moment: Dr. Oz "began voting in Pennsylvania’s elections this year by absentee ballot, registered to his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia" https://t.co/3kzdAe7OwX — Taniel (@Taniel) November 30, 2021

I love me some Oprah – but man she released a lot of frauds on the world. #drOz #drPhil — Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) November 30, 2021

Dr. Oz is running as a Republican for a Senate seat to represent Pennsylvania. He has no political skill and his science is shifty, too. Big ego, though. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 30, 2021

This Dr Oz thing: I blame Oprah — tuttut (@tuttut) November 30, 2021

Dr. Oz running for senate???!!!! No thanks. He helped push TFG'S loony ideas and said covid wasn't deadly. He's a loser. So is Dr. Phil. Who has no credentials to therapy anyone. He was a lawyer. — Marie stapel (@Mariestapel1) November 30, 2021

Oprah should immediately come out against fraudster Dr. Oz running for Senate in pennsylvania as a Republican. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 30, 2021

“Dr.” Oz, a Trump doctor, plans to run for Senator in PA. Oz said a child mortality rate of 3% was an “appetizing opportunity” to keep schools open during Covid. Oz also said Trump had “no health problems” even though Trump is morbidly obese. Oz is a quack. Don’t vote for Oz. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) November 30, 2021

Oprah did many wonderful things but Dr Oz and “Dr” Phil aren’t on that list. — Stronger Together🔥 ✍🏼 (@MKvidahl) November 30, 2021

Voting for Dr. Oz is problematic on several levels, but did you ever wonder what it means that some of the biggest wackadoos in Congress were previously doctors? Does it say there are more crazy doctors than we'd like to admit, or that you have to be crazy to run for office? — Schooley (@Rschooley) November 30, 2021

Can't wait until the Dr Oz vs Oprah Winfrey presidential election — ?????Adria Fitzy????? (@hwf0712) November 30, 2021

Real chance that the US Senate has these members in 2023: Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Mo Brooks, Tommy Tuberville, Blake Masters, Kelly Tshibaka, Josh Mandel, Eric Greitens, and Josh Hawley. An ambitious crossover between the Facebook comments section and the US Senate. — Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 30, 2021

So Dr Oz gets his platform and global star status from Oprah….

Just to turn around and run for office as a Republican? — Chester (@ThisIsChester_) November 28, 2021

When someone asks me who my US Senators are, I don’t want to have to tell them one of them is @DrOz — Ari Fadakar (@arianbfadakar) November 30, 2021

