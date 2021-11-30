Another problematic, totally unqualified GOP TV star is running for office. Thanks, Oprah!

Here we go again, folx. Another problematic, totally unqualified Republican TV star is running for public office and it’s none other than… Dr. Oz.
Ugh.
The 61-year-old cardiac-surgeon-turned-talk-show-host just announced he’s entering the race for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey next year.
Oz made the announcement on his website earlier today, writing, “Today, America’s heartbeat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life… I’m running for U.S. Senate to reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom, and will tell it like it is.”
According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Oz has already hired campaign aides and reached out to several GOP leaders in Pennsylvania. He brings with him huge name recognition, an estimated net worth of $100 million, lots of junk science, and, of course, his long friendship with Oprah Winfrey, who helped make him famous.
His entry into the race also adds another layer of drama to what has already been a super dramatic primary race.
Earlier this month, the Trump-endorsed front-runner, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign when a judge ruled against him in a custody battle with his estranged wife that included multiple allegations of abuse.
Here’s what Twitter is saying about the whole thing…
Donald Trump, Caitlyn Jenner, Herschel Walker… and now Dr. Oz.
The Republican Party is the party of washed up celebrities running for office they have zero qualifications to hold.
— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 30, 2021
Just remember we have Oprah to thank for Dr. Oz (and Dr. Phil). pic.twitter.com/5euhfJ3R2k
— Grinchy Resister ?????????? (@trumpocalyps17) November 30, 2021
This is just too perfect of our Trumpian moment: Dr. Oz "began voting in Pennsylvania’s elections this year by absentee ballot, registered to his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia"
— Taniel (@Taniel) November 30, 2021
I love me some Oprah – but man she released a lot of frauds on the world. #drOz #drPhil
— Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) November 30, 2021
Dr. Oz is running as a Republican for a Senate seat to represent Pennsylvania. He has no political skill and his science is shifty, too. Big ego, though.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) November 30, 2021
This Dr Oz thing: I blame Oprah
— tuttut (@tuttut) November 30, 2021
Dr. Oz running for senate???!!!! No thanks. He helped push TFG'S loony ideas and said covid wasn't deadly. He's a loser. So is Dr. Phil. Who has no credentials to therapy anyone. He was a lawyer.
— Marie stapel (@Mariestapel1) November 30, 2021
Oprah should immediately come out against fraudster Dr. Oz running for Senate in pennsylvania as a Republican.
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) November 30, 2021
“Dr.” Oz, a Trump doctor, plans to run for Senator in PA. Oz said a child mortality rate of 3% was an “appetizing opportunity” to keep schools open during Covid. Oz also said Trump had “no health problems” even though Trump is morbidly obese. Oz is a quack. Don’t vote for Oz.
— Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) November 30, 2021
Oprah did many wonderful things but Dr Oz and “Dr” Phil aren’t on that list.
— Stronger Together🔥 ✍🏼 (@MKvidahl) November 30, 2021
Voting for Dr. Oz is problematic on several levels, but did you ever wonder what it means that some of the biggest wackadoos in Congress were previously doctors? Does it say there are more crazy doctors than we'd like to admit, or that you have to be crazy to run for office?
— Schooley (@Rschooley) November 30, 2021
Can't wait until the Dr Oz vs Oprah Winfrey presidential election
— ?????Adria Fitzy????? (@hwf0712) November 30, 2021
Real chance that the US Senate has these members in 2023:
Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Mo Brooks, Tommy Tuberville, Blake Masters, Kelly Tshibaka, Josh Mandel, Eric Greitens, and Josh Hawley.
An ambitious crossover between the Facebook comments section and the US Senate.
— Lakshya Jain (@lxeagle17) November 30, 2021
So Dr Oz gets his platform and global star status from Oprah….
Just to turn around and run for office as a Republican?
— Chester (@ThisIsChester_) November 28, 2021
When someone asks me who my US Senators are, I don’t want to have to tell them one of them is @DrOz
— Ari Fadakar (@arianbfadakar) November 30, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
marshal phillips
What is his platform specifically, exact and detailed?
jayceecook
He lays some of it out, if not all of it, in his oped on the right wing Washington Examiner site. Basically it’s the same alt right conspiracy BS about COVID-19, the lock downs, vaccine mandates, etc, etc.
jayceecook
Using an address that you don’t personally reside at in a state you personally don’t reside in, even part-time, so you can vote there is somehow NOT voter fraud. Does not compute. On the same note, why does PA allow folks who don’t own a residence and reside there, at least part-time, run for one of the highest political offices in the country?
Let’s also not forget that he said on Fox News that letting 2% to 3% of American CHILDREN die was an acceptable loss if it meant giving Anerican’s their freedom back by opening schools during the height of the pandemic.
Thanks Oprah. Can we finally cancel her now?
Mack
I don’t support nor like Dr Oz, let me say that first. But he could be using his in-laws address to avoid people knowing where he lives. Maybe he hates his in-laws and this is a way to pay back.
leauxbeaux
“owning a residence” should actually be “reside at/in.” Owning as a right for voting lost out years ago!
jayceecook
@Mack He lives in New York. He used his in-laws’ address to specifically vote there via an absentee ballot. I know every state’s laws are different but unless he can prove that he also resides there that should count as voter fraud. Most states require that you have your own personal residence. Now he’s going to run for a political office where he doesn’t currently reside!? That’s effed up. He’ll have to buy a residence in PA since he’s running. But like, how does he know what’s good for the people of PA when he’s been living in New York? And the idiots in PA, I live one state over and my father and his family were from there so I’m familiar, will totally ignore that fact and vote for him because he’ll just parrot the same Trumpian BS that is the stuff of their masturbat0ry fantasies.
jayceecook
@leauxbeaux So you’re basically saying in PA you don’t have to own or rent a residence (house, apartment, condo, etc) nor reside at the address you put down to request an absentee ballot to vote there?
James
HE IS A COMPLETE HOMOPHOBE.
The only gay people he ever has on his show are those with AIDS and those who are members of ex gay groups. NEVER A POSITIVE ROLE MODEL OF A GAY PEROSN ON HIS SHOW.