Archbishop OK with clergy sex abuse, but when it comes to drag queens at baseball games, we all must pray

The Archbishop of Los Angeles is dedicating his service Friday afternoon for “healing” due to the Dodgers’ decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence at their Pride Night.

He’s one to talk. Like many archdioceses around the world, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles knew for years some of its bishops and priests were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, and did nothing to stop it.

Perhaps Archbishop Jose H. Gomez should focus his efforts on healing the church’s many victims, opposed to praying for the City of Angels to overcome the supposed horrors of a longtime LGBTQ+ charitable organization receiving an honor at Dodger Stadium.

“We will be praying in a special way for our city and country, for an end to prejudice, and for renewed respect for the religious beliefs of all Angelenos and all Americans,” the Archbishop’s statement reads, according to the LA Times.

The Dodgers sparked widespread performative outrage when it was revealed they’re honoring the Sisters with their Community Service Award Friday night. Formed in San Francisco, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are a satirical performance and activist organization that highlights anti-gay bigotry through drag and religious symbolism. They raise money for a slew of community and LGBTQ+ organizations, and were instrumental in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Multiple Republican politicians, including ex-Vice President Mike Pence and Florida senator Marco Rubio, suffered meltdowns at the Sisters’ inclusion. For a brief moment, the Dodgers capitulated to the faux outrage, only to re-invite the Sisters days later.

Unsurprisingly, the Sisters are handling the Archbishop’s desperate PR stunt with aplomb. “We wish Archbishop Gomez and his flock the very best,” the group said in a statement. “We pray all Angelenos will enjoy the magnificent athleticism and sportsmanship of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night.”

The Sisters beat back the AIDS epidemic. An Archbishop? Amateur hour. https://t.co/xSRCN40jQr — Reverend Michael Willoughby (@mikeyvegas) June 14, 2023

I too will be praying in a special way that Los Angeles will beckon more drag queens into our midst ?? https://t.co/gdDfwKhEi8 — middle child in the ever circling skeletal family (@newkillastar) June 14, 2023

the pearl clutching from the catholics is fully out of control. Have all of them forgotten about literally every aspect of our culture that incorporates this imagery in some way? Or do none of them ever turn on the tv or radio? — Sam Bronson (@bronson_sam) June 14, 2023

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, Gomez was Archbishop of San Antonio, where he reversed some of the more liberal-leaning initiatives in the diocese. Notably, he eliminated the chancery’s Justice and Peace Commission after its members expressed their opposition to his support for a state constitutional ban on same-sex marriage.

Since being named Archbishop of Los Angeles in 2011, Gomez has been involved in multiple scandals regarding the church’s decades-long sexual abuse of minors and subsequent coverups. Back in 2013, he relieved his predecessor, Cardinal Mahony, of his public duties after his mishandling of “painful and brutal” allegations of sexual abuse came to light.

However, Cardinal Mahony claimed that Gomez was aware of the allegations for years and never raised “any questions about our policies, practices, or procedures in dealing with the problem of clergy sexual misconduct involving minors.”

David Clohessy, director of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP), called Gomez’s discipline of Mahony a “meaningless gesture,” since the then-Cardinal was already retired.

Five years later, it was revealed the Archdiocese of Los Angeles knew for at least 13 years that one of its bishops had been accused of sexual abuse at a parish, but failed to inform the public.

Even with that horrible history in mind, Archbishop Gomez fought against a bill in the California legislature that would’ve ordered priests to disclose information they might hear in a confession regarding the sexual abuse of minors.

Time and time again, Gomez has chosen to protect the Church over the people of Los Angeles. It’s quite ironic that he warned of an incoming “moral evil” when Joe Biden was elected president, considering all of the sordid malfeasance he’s allowed to fester under his watch.

Archbishop Gomez may be praying Friday, but his calls will almost certainly go unanswered. Scroll down for more reactions to this hypocritical phony…

“praying in a special way” hits different when you think about how many children he’s said that to — Fave Doley (@Sevenofnot) June 14, 2023

head of local pedophile club has comments about baseball game — with_drama2.0 (@with_drama_v2) June 14, 2023

Cult leader will be quiet b4 Dodgers game. — GovtFlu (@govtflu) June 14, 2023

Funny — Matthew Illimgworth (@Matty97504) June 14, 2023