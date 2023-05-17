Marco Rubio is having a mini meltdown over the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence & a baseball game

A decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the long-running Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is outraging right-wingers.
The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence first formed in San Francisco in 1979. A group of gay men in nun-like drag, they preached about the benefits of living authentic lives and warned against the dangers of religious moralizing.
They evolved into a unique mixture of federally recognized non-profit, protest group, and street performance troupe. It has “missions” around the world. The different branches have helped to raise thousands of dollars for community causes.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will host its Pride night on June 16. The team go head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants.
As part of the celebrations, the Dodgers will be presenting its Community Hero Award to the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.
“Black face”
Among those to kick up a fuss is the Catholic League. Its President, Bill Donohue, wrote to the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred. He accuses MLB of celebrating a group that he believes mocks Catholics.
“Don’t believe the lie that the ‘Sisters’ mean no harm,” fumed Donohue in a message to his supporters, adding, “These homosexual bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns.”
He accused the Dodgers and MLB of “rewarding hate speech.”
“If a group of white boys in black face—a modern-day Al Jolson ensemble—were to be honored by an MLB team, there is little doubt that the event would be canceled and sanctions would be forthcoming,” said Donohue.
“Loathsome”
Florida Senator Marco Rubio has also joined the criticism. He has also written an open letter to Rob Manfred, blasting the “loathsome” Sisters.
“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns. The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more’,” says Rubio.
“Do you believe it is morally right for the most important league of our national pastime to honor a group that mocks religion, and one religion in particular?” he asked.
On Twitter, Rubio added, “Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns.”
The MLB and Dodgers have not responded to the criticism. Announcing the Pride Night at the start of May, the Dodgers said they were honoring the Los Angeles chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “for their countless hours of community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, in addition to promoting human rights and respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”
Also appearing at the Dodgers Pride Night will be gay, former baseball player Billy Bean. David Archuleta will sing the national anthem.
14 Comments
RIGay
Karma, where art thou sting?
Bosch
Being a closet-case who bats for the enemy is loathsome, Marco.
A two-faced politician invoking Jesus. Please.
connor larkin
Marco needs to get down-low and play with Lindsey and Josh to help his attitude. Besides, Rubio Cubanos are criminal RW Fulgenico Batista’s that created Fidel.
abfab
Marco would benefit from a few tubes of Lancome Concealor. Those dark circles!
Mister P
Someone needs to make fun of the Catholic religion. It may as well be these sisters.
abfab
Yes! LOL
dbmcvey
Once again, the right wing is triggered.
abfab
This story is making me feel so joyous and gay!
Fahd
Gee, I’m shocked Rubio is chasing the latest wedge issue, not. What article is next? “Sun has risen this morning”
abfab
That he doesn’t see the irony.
Bill Donahue is and always has been a mess.
drmiller
I feel pretty comfortable going toe-to-toe with the catholic friggen church when it comes to debating ethics and morals. You have GOT to be kidding me. Also, Christians use their religion to oppress people (especially the queer community), while the sisters use their organization to spread awareness and help their communities. You can F right off, Marco. What a loser.
abfab
More publicity for us! The Indulgents!
still_onthemark
I hope David Archuleta doesn’t chicken out and cancel because of this.
ZzBomb
Religion, esp Catholic/Evangelical/Mormon, NEEDS to be ridiculed, laughed at, and disrespected at every turn. They are immoral corrupt institutions that groom and abuse children then project those moralistic failures on our community and threaten our collective safety. F*ck them!