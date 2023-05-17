Marco Rubio is having a mini meltdown over the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence & a baseball game

Senator Marco Rubio and a member of the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

A decision by the Los Angeles Dodgers to honor the long-running Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence is outraging right-wingers.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence first formed in San Francisco in 1979. A group of gay men in nun-like drag, they preached about the benefits of living authentic lives and warned against the dangers of religious moralizing.

They evolved into a unique mixture of federally recognized non-profit, protest group, and street performance troupe. It has “missions” around the world. The different branches have helped to raise thousands of dollars for community causes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host its Pride night on June 16. The team go head-to-head against the San Francisco Giants.

Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on 6/16 presented by @BlueShieldCA! Before the game, join us in the Centerfield Plaza for our @lapride party. To get this exclusive jersey, purchase a special ticket pack now at https://t.co/XB73Obz9Nc. pic.twitter.com/PZocZnZsWi — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2023

As part of the celebrations, the Dodgers will be presenting its Community Hero Award to the LA Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Black face”

Among those to kick up a fuss is the Catholic League. Its President, Bill Donohue, wrote to the commissioner of Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred. He accuses MLB of celebrating a group that he believes mocks Catholics.

“Don’t believe the lie that the ‘Sisters’ mean no harm,” fumed Donohue in a message to his supporters, adding, “These homosexual bigots are known for simulating sodomy while dressed as nuns.”

He accused the Dodgers and MLB of “rewarding hate speech.”

“If a group of white boys in black face—a modern-day Al Jolson ensemble—were to be honored by an MLB team, there is little doubt that the event would be canceled and sanctions would be forthcoming,” said Donohue.

“Loathsome”

Florida Senator Marco Rubio has also joined the criticism. He has also written an open letter to Rob Manfred, blasting the “loathsome” Sisters.

“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns. The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more’,” says Rubio.

“Do you believe it is morally right for the most important league of our national pastime to honor a group that mocks religion, and one religion in particular?” he asked.

On Twitter, Rubio added, “Drag queen performers should NOT be celebrated for their disgraceful imitation of Roman Catholic nuns.”

The MLB and Dodgers have not responded to the criticism. Announcing the Pride Night at the start of May, the Dodgers said they were honoring the Los Angeles chapter of The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence “for their countless hours of community service, ministry, and outreach to those on the edges, in addition to promoting human rights and respect for diversity and spiritual enlightenment.”

Also appearing at the Dodgers Pride Night will be gay, former baseball player Billy Bean. David Archuleta will sing the national anthem.