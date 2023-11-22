As is tradition, Jim Jordan suffers pre-Thanksgiving social media meltdown & it’s all Joe Biden’s fault

As is tradition, gay-hating congressman Jim Jordan fired off his angry pre-Thanksgiving social media post, blaming Democrats, and President Biden specifically, for the rising cost of food.
“Why’s Thanksgiving so expensive this year?” the former college wrestling coach posted on
Ironically, Thanksgiving dinner is actually cheaper this year than it was in 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.
In its annual report, which is released each November, the group found that “this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast” for 10 will cost approximately $6.12 per person, for a grand total of $61.17.
That’s down 4.5% from the “historically high prices” from last year, the report noted. The price decrease is largely due to a decline in the cost of turkeys, as well as a dip in the cost of cranberries.
Also ironic is the fact that, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Jordan makes an annual salary of $174,000, plus whatever he earns in book sales, paid speeches, and other miscellaneous income.
We think it’s safe to say, he’s not breaking the bank to pay for his $61.17 Thanksgiving dinner.
People were quick to respond to Jordan’s post. Here’s what they’ve been saying…
Well this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/ej6k5roKYe— No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 21, 2023
Buy a complete dinner at Target for $25.00!! Includes side dishes…— Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) November 22, 2023
It’s actually less expensive this year but ok— 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) November 21, 2023
Our Costco is already discounting Turkeys to under $1 per pound. 50 cents lower than last year.— Richard Roberts (@RichR11511) November 21, 2023
Thanks Biden pic.twitter.com/vlx0KaVFV5— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 21, 2023
This Thanksgiving, I am thankful that Jim Jordan will not be around the locker rooms to ignore sexual abuse.— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 21, 2023
Prices are actually coming down. I got a box of Jiffy cornbread mix for 55 cents, no lie. 😆— Nocturnal Monkeys (@NocturnalMonkee) November 21, 2023
Jordan’s post blasting Biden for the cost of Thanksgiving dinner comes as he searches for a reason–any reason–to impeach the president.
But pretty much everyone agrees the whole thing is a fool’s errand, mainly because Biden hasn’t done anything to merit impeachment.
Per Politico:
Republicans would likely accuse the president of improperly using his political office to further his family’s business dealings — though they haven’t yet found a smoking gun to that effect and some members acknowledge that seems increasingly unlikely. Impeachment advocates are still probing other issues as well, such as the federal investigation that resulted in a failed plea deal for Hunter Biden.
“We get those depositions done this year and … then we can decide on whether or not there’s articles,” House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told POLITICO, predicting that decision would happen early next year …
Republicans aren’t putting all their bets on the one basket. They’ve hinted that they could also draw obstruction allegations into the impeachment articles, citing any refusal by the Biden administration to cooperate.
Even if Jordan succeeds in manufacturing articles of impeachment against Biden, he’ll still need to convince the majority of his colleagues in the House to vote in support of impeaching the president.
And considering the fact that Republicans only have a four seat majority, and considering how many of them refused to support Jordan’s bid for the speakership just last month, that’s going to be an uphill climb.
Talk about a fool’s errand.
9 Comments
abfab
Like he goes grocery shopping and knows the prices of things. His BITCH WIFE must be nagging him again because she can’t get afford her botox injections this week.
Baron Wiseman
Oh, the comedy.
stanpaske
Poor Jym. He sees being obsolete and unemployed in the review mirror. Keep throwing dirt, Jym. Your grave cannot be too deep.
m
Oh Gym… I’m hoping you’ll be sued into oblivion by the former athletes in Ohio
abfab
He blew up The Rainbow Brige. It offended him.
RIGay
Can’t wait for his photo op serving the crudite platter at the homeless shelter.
abfab
Oh yes! He’s having Dr Oz and the wifey-poo over.
fredk
This douchebag must be the most closeted bunched-up A-Hole in Washington DC. Anyone who harps on a subject so much is obviously obsessed/obsexed with it.
Baron Wiseman
Also from the same report:
“Despite the year-over-year relief, the cost is still 25% higher compared to 2019.”
So if prices increase 150% under Biden and then they drop 25%; Biden gets to take credit. Isn’t that convenient? (This year’s Thanksgiving the drop was only 4.5%)
The fact is virtually everything was less expensive under President Trump. Unfortunately, the surge at local food banks across our country bear this out.