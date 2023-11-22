As is tradition, Jim Jordan suffers pre-Thanksgiving social media meltdown & it’s all Joe Biden’s fault

As is tradition, gay-hating congressman Jim Jordan fired off his angry pre-Thanksgiving social media post, blaming Democrats, and President Biden specifically, for the rising cost of food.

“Why’s Thanksgiving so expensive this year?” the former college wrestling coach posted on Twitter X, along with a picture of Biden waving to the camera.

Why’s Thanksgiving so expensive this year? pic.twitter.com/fjytnWnrl4 — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) November 21, 2023

Ironically, Thanksgiving dinner is actually cheaper this year than it was in 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

In its annual report, which is released each November, the group found that “this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast” for 10 will cost approximately $6.12 per person, for a grand total of $61.17.

That’s down 4.5% from the “historically high prices” from last year, the report noted. The price decrease is largely due to a decline in the cost of turkeys, as well as a dip in the cost of cranberries.

Also ironic is the fact that, as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Jordan makes an annual salary of $174,000, plus whatever he earns in book sales, paid speeches, and other miscellaneous income.

We think it’s safe to say, he’s not breaking the bank to pay for his $61.17 Thanksgiving dinner.

People were quick to respond to Jordan’s post. Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Well this is awkward. pic.twitter.com/ej6k5roKYe — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) November 21, 2023

Buy a complete dinner at Target for $25.00!! Includes side dishes… — Peggy Gabour (@peggy_gabour) November 22, 2023

It’s actually less expensive this year but ok — 👣Jarett & 🐾Lilly vs EVERYTHING (@JLVsTW1) November 21, 2023

Our Costco is already discounting Turkeys to under $1 per pound. 50 cents lower than last year. — Richard Roberts (@RichR11511) November 21, 2023

Thanks Biden pic.twitter.com/vlx0KaVFV5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 21, 2023

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful that Jim Jordan will not be around the locker rooms to ignore sexual abuse. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) November 21, 2023

Prices are actually coming down. I got a box of Jiffy cornbread mix for 55 cents, no lie. 😆 — Nocturnal Monkeys (@NocturnalMonkee) November 21, 2023

Jordan’s post blasting Biden for the cost of Thanksgiving dinner comes as he searches for a reason–any reason–to impeach the president.

But pretty much everyone agrees the whole thing is a fool’s errand, mainly because Biden hasn’t done anything to merit impeachment.

Per Politico:

Republicans would likely accuse the president of improperly using his political office to further his family’s business dealings — though they haven’t yet found a smoking gun to that effect and some members acknowledge that seems increasingly unlikely. Impeachment advocates are still probing other issues as well, such as the federal investigation that resulted in a failed plea deal for Hunter Biden. “We get those depositions done this year and … then we can decide on whether or not there’s articles,” House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) told POLITICO, predicting that decision would happen early next year … Republicans aren’t putting all their bets on the one basket. They’ve hinted that they could also draw obstruction allegations into the impeachment articles, citing any refusal by the Biden administration to cooperate.

Even if Jordan succeeds in manufacturing articles of impeachment against Biden, he’ll still need to convince the majority of his colleagues in the House to vote in support of impeaching the president.

And considering the fact that Republicans only have a four seat majority, and considering how many of them refused to support Jordan’s bid for the speakership just last month, that’s going to be an uphill climb.