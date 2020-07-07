His attackers yelled “f*ggot” as they beat him. Cops say it’s not a hate crime.

Christian Council, an Oklahoma City-area realtor, has gone public with his account of a brutal homophobic attack that left him hospitalized.
The incident took place early Saturday morning as Council and a friend returned to his apartment complex. Council honked his horn, as another car was blocking his parking space. After the car moved and Council parked, two people approached him.
“When they saw us,” Council told local TV station KFOR, “and saw what we looked like they said ‘oh are you two a couple of-‘ and they used a gay slur. … It was clear that when they could tell my friend and I were gay, or that we appeared to be gay, they knew they could do what they did to me.”
The two proceeded to beat Council until he was “knocked out.” He suffered severe bruising and a concussion from the assault.
Council also claims the pair yelled anti-gay slurs at him during the whole of the attack. Police omitted that detail from their report, and have thus far declined to treat the attack as a hate crime.
Police identified the two suspects as Amery Dickerson and Bennett Stone. They arrested the pair for misdemeanor assault and battery but released them without booking.
Meanwhile, Jake Langford, a friend of Council, has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses and to launch a civil case against his two attackers. The statement on the page reads, in part, “Christian also hopes to bring a civil case against his attackers, so we’ve increased the amount in hopes that we can raise money to cover legal fees. Any amount not used will go to a non profit that supports victims of hate crimes.”
Cam
Police protecting bigots.
Larry
Life in a conservative, hate-filled, state.
dhmonarch89
sue the cops as well
Andrew
Why don’t they post pictures of these assholes?
JPB
Oklahoma, where the hate comes sweepin’ down the plain!
Lightbulb
Maybe the bigger question we need to ask is why is this not national news AND what did Queerty do, which they should publish trying to get national attention for this story or are they just fluff?
ShiningSex
how is a gay bashing a fluff story? Really?
jdr11201
Oh darling,
Rotten bastards, they will get there karma answered. Now it’s time to go to your local gun shop and get a 357-magnum & 38 Special Snub Nose short barrel so they can feel the heat. The larger for under arm the snub for ankle. I know it’s a sin but look what they brought down on you. I carry the same NY isn’t getting any safer. Were back to fighting, so bring it to them before they hurt someone you love. Good Luck,
Andrew
You can rate him on his site
ShiningSex
It’s Oklahoma. Not shocking. It’s quite sad, but first things first, GET TRUMP OUT OF THE WHITE HOUSE and maybe we can see change in LGBT laws.