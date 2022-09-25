"trans-godlike"

This attempted trans takedown went viral for deifying trans people

A 2019 tweet from former Daily Caller writer Scott Greer resurfaced on Reddit recently, where users continue to thrill in the knowledge that that his apparent attempt at transphobia backfired.

“God is dead and been replaced by trans people,” Greer’s ungrammatical tweet reads.

A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the tweet in the r/lgbt subreddit last month, where commenters said the message “sounds metal as f*ck” and indicates a “big victory moment.”

“Transgender? Nah, trans-godlike,” another Twitter user wrote.

“This isn’t even my final form,” someone else commented.

Greer appears to have deleted the tweet, but the Internet Archive has it saved for posterity.

And the archived version of the tweet shows that Greer was reacting to news coverage of Jonah Welch’s “Trans People Are Sacred” billboard in Detroit.

Greer’s tweet has been living on in the minds of Twitter users, too.

Anyway, if the name Scott Greer sounds familiar, you might be remembering that he left Daily Caller in 2018 after The Atlantic reported that he had previously expressed anti-Black views and anti-Semitic views under a pseudonym for Radix, an online publication founded by Richard Spencer.