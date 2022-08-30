Anti-LGBTQ Senate candidate Blake Masters’ attempt to ‘own the libs’ backfires spectacularly

When blaming President Biden ad nauseam for inflation still leaves you trailing in the polls, what’s a right-wing senatorial candidate to do? Arizona’s Republican U.S. Senate nominee Blake Masters found his answer: blame the gays… and Black people… and women?!
The Trump-endorsed candidate appeared to suggest that America needs more straight, white men to get back on track, implying diversity is to blame for economic hardship.
Related: That time anti-LGBTQ candidate Blake Masters went to the gay wedding of his biggest financial backer
Masters shared an Associated Press report that said the Federal Reserve’s leadership “has become its most diverse ever. There are more female, Black and gay officials contributing to the central bank’s interest-rate decisions than at any time in its 109-year history.”
“Finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well,” the anti-LGBTQ Senate hopeful sarcastically quipped.
Finally a compelling explanation for why our economy is doing so well https://t.co/Ub2CeiyjCs
— Blake Masters (@bgmasters) August 29, 2022
Would you believe us if we told you the comment didn’t go over very well?
Many were quick to condemn the glaring racism, sexism and homophobia all baked into Masters’ one little tweet:
So your argument is Black, female and gay = incompetent? The dog whistle is a bullhorn.
— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) August 29, 2022
when you think it’s a dog whistle but it’s really just a whistle
— sam (@sam_d_1995) August 29, 2022
The party of open misogyny, racism, and homophobia.
— Jacob Mauren (@jacob_mauren) August 29, 2022
We need a stronger word than racist to describe modern day conservatives
— James Wilson (@JamesEadrich) August 29, 2022
Only straight white men can do money. I am very smart.
— Tom Wills (@foot_on_foot) August 29, 2022
Related: Lauren Boebert’s latest Fox News appearance becomes the joke that keeps on giving
And others called out Masters for overblowing the problem. His website even claims that “America is starting to feel like Soviet Russia” as the elderly are forced to take “cold showers”:
The fed policy has slammed the brakes on inflation.
We are at full employment and then some.
If present trends continue, we may achieve a soft landing: price stabilization with no recession.
I suggest you cry harder.
— Michael Collins 🌐🇺🇸🌇 (@MichaelTucsonAZ) August 29, 2022
3.5% unemployment, wages up, workforce participation rate 2 percent higher than when Trump left office.
Yes, the Fed is working towards its goals, thanks for noticing!!
— Resolve.Action.Love 🌻 (@Snowman55403) August 29, 2022
Then there were the responses looking at Masters’ tweet in the context of his struggling campaign:
So you’re not seeking the support of women, black & brown people or the gay community. It might be easier to just say you want to be the candidate for wealthy white male Arizonans then, yes?
— 👀 (@dredd272) August 29, 2022
Voters are diverse as well. Uh oh, you aren’t going to do well in the election.
— Mary Louise Sicily (@SicilyLouise) August 29, 2022
According to the latest data from FiveThirtyEight, Masters is trailing his Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly, by nearly eight points.
If he’s beginning to appear desperate, it’s probably because he is.
In addition to firing off cringe tweets, Masters holds several equally cringe positions like wanting to overturn same-sex marriage rights, supporting so-called “religious freedom,” and vowing to push for a federal version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
11 Comments
Den
I kind of miss the little cadre of right wing trolls who would show up at articles like this and make total fools of themselves for our amusement!
jt1990
I miss the days when common sense and facts weren’t mistaken for trolling. And this politician isn’t wrong, companies seem more focused on dieversity than competent employees these days
seven5tx
I have a lesbian Latina neighbor who was / is a total Trumpkin I just don’t get it.
Attention all homosexuals: We have numbers to vote these sickos out.
Man About Town
Good morning, is this Central Casting? Why do these buttcrax always look like clones of the Trump family, including Kushner?
Reminds me of the Twilight Zone episode “Number Twelve Looks Just Like You!”
jax florida
If Texas and Florida had a child it would be named Arizona.
Crayonap
Gay Billionaire Peter Thiel has a child, and his name is Blake Masters. I don’t think Masters even lives in Arizona, this is just another rich boy trying to purchase a position.
Kangol2
He’s so pathetic. The Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, is a White conservative man, appointed by Don the Con. Had Biden done the right thing he’d have canned Powell when his time was up and selected Janet Yellen, an actual trained economist with a great track record, but hey, let the mediocrity stay in his post. Nevertheless, the US economy, despite inflationary pressures (which are global; Britain is run by conservatives and is facing 22% inflation), has made up all of the jobs lost under Don the Con, and is still growing, despite tightening Fed monetary policy. The US has record low unemployment; falling gas prices (far below the cost of gas in Canada or the EU); over 10 million job openings; increasing unionization as workers are empowered; and recent successful bills and policies (the infrastructure bill, the CHIPs bill, the scaled-down Build Back Better Green deal) that will only power the US economy going forward. Could things be better for more people? YES. Should Biden and the Democrats target their focus on improving things for middle class, working class and poor people? YES, especially if they hold onto power after November. But Blake Masters’s racist and sexist claptrap is just that. Reporters should start asking him about his extreme anti-abortion/forced birth stances!
barryaksarben
PETER THIEL PAID for this douchebags whole campaign!!!!! Peter is such a Fkin POS self hating entitled white guy. GAWD I curse any guy who sleeps with this pig. I heard he cries after his orgasm because he feels so guilty. LOL
Mack
When the Republicans are losing, they always bring out the hate agenda, and unfortunately it does help in some areas because there is always plenty of bigots and racists. He went back to the old 2005 hate agenda which goes back to the 1960’s.
malone63
Arizona drag queens need to do an intervention on Blake Masters’ behalf and show how human-like eyebrows might convince more people he isn’t an fascist, homophobic, misogynist android created by Peter Thiel.
But, then Blake starts talking….
malone63
Is Blake Masters Jared Kushner with a brief, but unfortunate, encounter with a sandblaster?