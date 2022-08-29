dance dance revolution

Lauren Boebert’s latest Fox News appearance becomes the joke that keeps on giving

By now it’s hardly news when Rep. Lauren Boebert rants and raves about President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda, but her latest appearance on Fox News at least provided fodder for a good laugh.

The Colorado Republican appeared on Sean Hannity’s program and did her best to land a zinger aimed at Biden’s student student loan forgiveness plan, claiming the president is “robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

The plan promises to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers, but of course Boebert spiced things up a bit.

“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hardworking Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

Putting aside the fact that it appears Boebert doesn’t understand what the name “Karen” signifies, was her bizarre outburst homophobic and generally nasty? Sure was, but it also prompted some hilarious responses.

