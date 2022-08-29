Lauren Boebert’s latest Fox News appearance becomes the joke that keeps on giving

By now it’s hardly news when Rep. Lauren Boebert rants and raves about President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda, but her latest appearance on Fox News at least provided fodder for a good laugh.

The Colorado Republican appeared on Sean Hannity’s program and did her best to land a zinger aimed at Biden’s student student loan forgiveness plan, claiming the president is “robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

The plan promises to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers, but of course Boebert spiced things up a bit.

Lauren Boebert: “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” pic.twitter.com/pgzTfQfnPX — PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) August 27, 2022

“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hardworking Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”

Putting aside the fact that it appears Boebert doesn’t understand what the name “Karen” signifies, was her bizarre outburst homophobic and generally nasty? Sure was, but it also prompted some hilarious responses.

Here’s what folks are saying:

My small contribution to the embarrassment of Lauren Boebert. Lesbian dance theory, what a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/PyWga8mPeZ — President of Antifa (@alottounpack) August 28, 2022

Lesbian Dance Theory be like pic.twitter.com/t6XIChVlm2 — Lädy Ä (@aphotomama) August 28, 2022

if you’ve ever been to an indigo girls concert you’re already well-versed in lesbian dance theory ijs — ??Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy?? (@AngryBlackLady) August 28, 2022

Waiting for the blockbuster showdown between Lesbian Dance Theory and Gay Ballet Hypothesis — Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) August 29, 2022

Hello everyone, and welcome to Lesbian Dance Theory 101. We’re going to start with an easy one and practice rhythmic swaying to “Closer to Fine”. If everyone could please set their recyclable water bottles and protest banners over by the door, we can get started. — Rev. E. Carrington Heath (they/them) (@echeath) August 28, 2022

The optics of lesbian dance theory majors buying avocado toast and lattes with their loan forgiveness checks while hard-working Americans struggle to afford basic necessities like AR-15s and SUVs are just terrible for Biden. — New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 29, 2022

Lesbian Dance theory is a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of sapphic choreographers who seek to challenge mainstream heteronormative approaches to the Pasodoble and Cha-cha-cha. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 28, 2022

FUN FACT: Lauren Boebert's husband is not allowed within fifty feet of Lesbian Dance Theory classes. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 28, 2022

"I must study politics and war, that our sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. They will study geography, natural history and naval architecture, in order to give their children a right to study lesbian dance theory." -John Adams — allthefrensy (@allthefrensy) August 25, 2022