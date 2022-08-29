Lauren Boebert’s latest Fox News appearance becomes the joke that keeps on giving

By now it’s hardly news when Rep. Lauren Boebert rants and raves about President Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda, but her latest appearance on Fox News at least provided fodder for a good laugh.
The Colorado Republican appeared on Sean Hannity’s program and did her best to land a zinger aimed at Biden’s student student loan forgiveness plan, claiming the president is “robbing hard-working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”
The plan promises to cancel $10,000 of student debt for low- to middle-income borrowers, but of course Boebert spiced things up a bit.
Lauren Boebert: “Joe Biden is robbing hard working Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.” pic.twitter.com/pgzTfQfnPX
— PatriotTakes ?? (@patriottakes) August 27, 2022
“How the heck can Joe Biden call America First conservatives a threat to democracy with a straight face and a dry diaper?” she said. “He’s the one who has allowed millions to invade our southern border. He’s the one who is robbing hardworking Americans to pay for Karen’s daughter’s degree in lesbian dance theory.”
Putting aside the fact that it appears Boebert doesn’t understand what the name “Karen” signifies, was her bizarre outburst homophobic and generally nasty? Sure was, but it also prompted some hilarious responses.
Here’s what folks are saying:
My small contribution to the embarrassment of Lauren Boebert. Lesbian dance theory, what a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/PyWga8mPeZ
— President of Antifa (@alottounpack) August 28, 2022
Lesbian Dance Theory be like pic.twitter.com/t6XIChVlm2
— Lädy Ä (@aphotomama) August 28, 2022
if you’ve ever been to an indigo girls concert you’re already well-versed in lesbian dance theory ijs
— ??Imani Two-Kitchens Gandy?? (@AngryBlackLady) August 28, 2022
Waiting for the blockbuster showdown between Lesbian Dance Theory and Gay Ballet Hypothesis
— Cassandra (@ChrisWarcraft) August 29, 2022
Hello everyone, and welcome to Lesbian Dance Theory 101. We’re going to start with an easy one and practice rhythmic swaying to “Closer to Fine”.
If everyone could please set their recyclable water bottles and protest banners over by the door, we can get started.
— Rev. E. Carrington Heath (they/them) (@echeath) August 28, 2022
The optics of lesbian dance theory majors buying avocado toast and lattes with their loan forgiveness checks while hard-working Americans struggle to afford basic necessities like AR-15s and SUVs are just terrible for Biden.
— New York Times Pitchbot (@DougJBalloon) August 29, 2022
Lesbian Dance theory is a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of sapphic choreographers who seek to challenge mainstream heteronormative approaches to the Pasodoble and Cha-cha-cha.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 28, 2022
FUN FACT:
Lauren Boebert's husband is not allowed within fifty feet of Lesbian Dance Theory classes.
— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) August 28, 2022
"I must study politics and war, that our sons may have liberty to study mathematics and philosophy. They will study geography, natural history and naval architecture, in order to give their children a right to study lesbian dance theory."
-John Adams
— allthefrensy (@allthefrensy) August 25, 2022
You know as soon as Lauren Boebert uttered the words Lesbian Dance Theory, Ron DeSantis drew up legislation to remove it from Florida schools, and GOP super PACs kicked in a shit ton of money.
— Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 28, 2022
dbmcvey
From the congressperson who didn’t finish high school.
Grrrowler
Except she doesn’t care that people make fun of her. She’s redneck trash from a part of CO far removed from any civilized places but suddenly she’s a celebrity. She’s not smart but she’s smart enough to know that the more ridiculous things she says, the more attention she gets. And it’s all about attention for her. It would be funny if not for the fact that she’s part of the body that makes laws for the country.
scotty
another addition to the capid vunts that defile the usa everyday just by opening their mouths.
CNY1983
wasnt she an ex hooker?
i hope the douchebag drinkers in colorado are feeling well represented by her because she doesnt do anything for them other than finger herself and wipe it on the wall.
yawn. no one cares what you say asshole, just go away. in fact go clean your gun with some nice greasy hands, maybe you’ll disfigure yourself…..ANYTHING WOULD BE AN IMPROVEMENT SHORTY.
Brian
This has been going on for years. The tropes I used to hear the most were “Feminist Interpretive Dance” and “Feminist Basket-weaving.”
There’s a lot going on there. It’s a way to ridicule women (and so it’s especially bizarre to hear misogyny from a woman), and it’s also a way to ridicule all social sciences. There’s long been propaganda from Republicans saying that the only “real” or “good” majors are in STEM topics. Ironically, almost nobody in Congress during the last 50 years has had a STEM degree.
She’s also wrong on the general idea that the money will go to these allegedly “useless” majors. The people with the highest amounts of debt are professionals like veterinarians, doctors, lawyers, and people who got up to a Master or PhD. I think we can all agree that pet-doctors should have a degree in veterinary science before they perform a surgery. Those students take literally no classes about lesbians. They’re busy with biochemistry, organic chemistry, pharmacology, anatomy, physiology, etc.