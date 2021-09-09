troll patrol

J.D. Vance fails spectacularly in latest attempt at trolling LGBTQ people



Bestselling-author-turned-GOP-clown J.D. Vance has once again made a complete ass of himself in yet another desperate attempt at appealing to Republican primary voters in Ohio.

Yesterday, the 37-year-old bigot shared a tweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people, along with the caption: “I’m sorry but what the hell is two-spirit? Would love if progressives just stopped inventing words.”

Had J.D. bothered to simply Google “two-spirit” rather than tweet his ignorance about it, he would have quickly learned that it’s not something progressives invented and is actually a term used in many Indigenous North American communities.

In fact, there’s a whole Wikipedia page about it, as well as a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services page, plus tons and tons of articles, explainers, and videos.

People on Twitter were quick to school Vance on “what the hell” two-spirit is. Here’s what they’ve been saying…

Last month, Vance, whose U.S. Senate campaign is being largely funded by gay billionaire Peter Thiel, posted a racist video to Twitter railing against Afghan refugees. The video left many on social media rattled after they noticed his erect nipples protruding through his t-shirt.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.