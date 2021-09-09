J.D. Vance fails spectacularly in latest attempt at trolling LGBTQ people

Bestselling-author-turned-GOP-clown J.D. Vance has once again made a complete ass of himself in yet another desperate attempt at appealing to Republican primary voters in Ohio.
Yesterday, the 37-year-old bigot shared a tweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez about trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people, along with the caption: “I’m sorry but what the hell is two-spirit? Would love if progressives just stopped inventing words.”
I’m sorry but what the hell is two-spirit? Would love if progressives just stopped inventing words. https://t.co/QfxM0GRhQX
— J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 8, 2021
Had J.D. bothered to simply Google “two-spirit” rather than tweet his ignorance about it, he would have quickly learned that it’s not something progressives invented and is actually a term used in many Indigenous North American communities.
In fact, there’s a whole Wikipedia page about it, as well as a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services page, plus tons and tons of articles, explainers, and videos.
People on Twitter were quick to school Vance on “what the hell” two-spirit is. Here’s what they’ve been saying…
Might want to read up on Native American history, JD. https://t.co/JavznbPSxo
— Michael VanDam (@mjvandam) September 8, 2021
“Two-spirit” refers to a person who identifies as having both a masculine & a feminine spirit, and is used by some Indigenous people to describe their sexual, gender and/or spiritual identity.”
The term is a translation of the Anishinaabemowin term niizh manidoowag, two spirits.
— Sabe Penn (@CitiBE) September 8, 2021
It’s like a portly hedge fund bro with a Yale Law degree who also channels cornpone Archie Bunker
— Bart Malloy (@MalloyBart) September 8, 2021
You don’t even have one spirit so dont worry about it.
— Angie Waggoner (@apluswaw) September 8, 2021
Bro it’s literally a term that’s been used by Indigenous peoples for hundreds of years???? Kinda funny you think AOC invents language. It would have come up instantly if you Googled it.
— cold brew hater (@ER__idK) September 9, 2021
It’s a native term for those who are born in one sex but have more masculine or feminine traits. But more importantly who care? Don’t you have any policy to suggest?
— Doug the Dog (@dougiee092) September 8, 2021
Are you capable of empathy? Are you interested in learning from someone else’s experience and perspective?
— James Bow (@BrunoManuel) September 9, 2021
I’m confused too but my kids are explaining it to me. Try having an open mind.
— Samantha Epstein (@alijoshlexi) September 8, 2021
Two-spirit is you now vs. you when you wrote your book.
— Justin D. Tjaden (@JustinTjaden) September 8, 2021
Says the guy who calls his grandmother “meemaw.”
— Jeff “Nazis Suck” Krasner🏴☠️ (@JeffreyKrasner) September 8, 2021
Last month, Vance, whose U.S. Senate campaign is being largely funded by gay billionaire Peter Thiel, posted a racist video to Twitter railing against Afghan refugees. The video left many on social media rattled after they noticed his erect nipples protruding through his t-shirt.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.