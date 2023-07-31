Austin Armacost parties like a Greek god in Mykonos

If it us or does it seem like everyone and their sugar Daddy is in Mykonos right now?

Well, you can add one more muscled body to the list of hunks living it up on the envious Greek island as former “The A-List: New York” cast member Austin Armacost has been having the hottest gay summer while soaking up the Mediterranean sun.

The 35-year-old shared several snaps soaking up all of the Mykonos decadence in various stages of undress, which only aggravated the already scorching record heat.

Hello MYKONOS ?? Nice to see you pic.twitter.com/drQE8Hp1Ma — Austin Armacost (@austinarmacost) July 11, 2023

Armacost wasn’t alone on his Grecian getaway as he was seen wrapped in the arms of his businessman boyfriend Darren Banks.

The pair have been together since 2016 and appear to be madly in love.

If you haven’t had the series expunged from your memory, you may recall that Armacost rose to fame on the Real Housewives-esque Logo show The A-List: New York. Premiering in 2010, the reality series ran for two seasons and attempted to depict the lives of a self-professed elite group of gay movers and shakers in Manhattan.

In addition to Armacost, the series featured Amazing Race winner Reichen Lehmkuhl, celebrity photographer Mike Ruiz, and male model Rodiney Santiago stirring up all sorts of drama in the 212.

‘Memba them?

Following the show’s demise in 2011, Armacost moved to England and married British trainer Jake Lees. The couple were together for eight years before divorcing 2016.

He traded his “A-List: New York” fame for a gig on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015 and, two years later, returned for Celebrity Big Brother All Stars.

Just prior to re-entering the Big Brother house in 2017, he met Banks and the two have been going strong ever since.

With no new reality show gigs at the moment, Armacost is keeping busy with the launch of a new single, “Click Them Heels,” alongside queer British pop artist Smashby and Drag Race UK star Divina De Campo.

It’s a bop!

While there is only a lyric video for the track at the moment, Smashby and Armacost joined forces for a viral TikTok to promote the single.

Click the heels, gurls!

No word if Armacost got to debut the track at the clubs in Mykonos this summer, but we’re sure Lindsay Lohan would approve!

While you’re here, scroll down for even more pics from both Austin Armacost and his boyfriend Darren Banks’ Instagram pages…