Austrian soccer star says he’s really sorry for shouting antigay slurs, but not everyone’s buying his apology

A rising star in European soccer has apologized for chanting homophobic slurs with his teammates following a match.

Marco Grüll, a 25-year-old winger who plays for the most successful club in Austria, Rapid Vienna, was singing the questionable phrase in the wake of the team’s recent 3-0 win over Austria Vienna.

In one clip, he can be seen shouting alongside a veteran teammate, Guido Burgstaller, and assistant coach Stefan Kulovits. Outsports identifies the German chant as “Wir sind keine oaschwoamen Veilchen!”

The phrase translates to, “We are not little ass-loving violets.”

The anti-gay connotation is obvious.

Rapid Co-Trainer Stefan Kulovits sowie die Spieler Guido Burgstaller und Marco Grüll nach dem großen Wiener Derby gegen die Austria mit widerlicher Homophobie. Das hat weder im Fußball noch in der Gesellschaft etwas verloren.#SCRFAK https://t.co/n0wvTpCS2L — Michael Bonvalot (@MichaelBonvalot) February 26, 2024

Homophobic chants are a problem throughout men’s international soccer, though fans are often the worst offenders. Most infamously, Mexico fans refuse to stop shouting the anti-gay slur “puto” during matches, despite multiple admonishments from FIFA. The governing body has even forced the Mexican National Team to play some matches in an empty stadium.

Earlier this month, the Mexican Football Federation took FIFA to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over a $114,000 fine for unruly fan behavior.

In recent years, Russia has also been fined for its fans’ racist chants, and Hungary has been forced to play in empty stadiums as well.

On Instagram, Grüll apologized for his participation in the homophobic singalong.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally apologize to everyone for the words said after the Vienna Derby,” he wrote. “We as players have a certain status and we were not in any way doing justice to that in this situation.”

Grüll continued.

“I can only sincerely apologize and assure you that we will suffer the full consequences for this. Like my fellow players, I clearly distance myself from any kind of exclusion. Homophobia must not have a place in our society. In conclusion, I just have to say: SORRY!”

While Grüll’s apology is a welcome development, it remains to be seen whether he will put his feelings of regret to action. Posting an apology after getting caught chanting an anti-gay slur is damage control.

Actually educating oneself about the LGBTQ+ community, and why those words are harmful, is far more impactful.

The Rapid issued a statement as well, with apologies from both Burgstaller and Kulovits.

“In my circle of friends, there are people from all walks of life with different sexual orientations, I can only reiterate my sincere regret for the words we used,” said Kulovits.

The Austrian Bundesliga, the country’s soccer federation, has begun disciplinary proceedings against the team and individuals involved.

The homophobic message in this chant by the player and fans is clear and obvious.



Stop attacking gay people with your awful soccer chants. So you won a match. Why attack our community with this nonsense?https://t.co/LgAH5AOJ5P — Cyd Zeigler (@CydZeigler) February 28, 2024

When athletes use anti-gay language, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re homophobic. The problem of casual homophobia is widespread in sports locker rooms, with many players picking up slurs early in life and using them as part of their regular lexicon.

Sometimes, they don’t understand the harm of their words, which is why education is so crucial.

This problem is especially prevalent in men’s soccer, which lacks out gay players at elite levels. There are currently only four out gay pro players in the world: Collin Martin, Jakub Jankto, teenager Jake Daniels and Australian Josh Cavallo.

The latter isn’t shy about sharing his harrowing experiences with homophobia. Upon returning from an Achilles tear, Cavallo opened up about the taunts he faced while sidelined.

“Being absent from football with a long term injury, the outside noise was present and unavoidable amongst this journey,” he posted on Instagram. “Sadly countless and endless death threats aimed to my everyday life and sexuality due to my football absence.”

“I will never doubt the person I have become and WILL continue to wear who I am proud on my sleeves. I hope no one’s son or daughter will ever have to go through this experience. It is beyond vile.”

On the positive side, Cavallo says the overwhelming support support he received from his fans kept him going.

“To the people that were there endlessly with positivity. Thank you, you beautiful people,” he wrote. “I returned back with my team and on the rise for my return.”

Since Grüll is only in his mid-20s, he promises to be a force in the international soccer scene for years to come. His club, Rapid Vienna, has won the most national championships in Austrian history.

Here’s hoping this incident is only a blip on his eventual resume. Time will tell.