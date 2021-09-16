It’s a very bad day if your name is Brett Kavanaugh and you like beer

Brett Kavanaugh is once again trending on Twitter after calls for the FBI investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct be reopened. The calls come after the bureau and its director, Christopher Wray, were accused this week of mishandling allegations against Dr. Larry Nasser of molesting and raping Olympic gymnasts.

Earlier this summer it was reported that the FBI received over 4,500 complaints against Kavanaugh, who likes beer and hates LGBTQ people, when it conducted a background check on him in 2018. But instead of looking into those complaints, it closed the investigation after just four days and handed over the findings to the Trump White House.

We all know what happened next.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took to social media this week to demand the Biden White House take the 4,500 complaints and conduct its own investigation.

“Let’s start doing some damn justice,” he said, noting that women in Texas deserve it as do the rest of America.

FBI/Chris Wray Failed to Investigate 4500 Tips about Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination. Here's what both the Biden administration and Congress must do now. Because #JusticeMatters https://t.co/8vqFSfZbl0 via @YouTube — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 15, 2021

Here’s what other people are saying…

It’s time to make Brett Kavanaugh cry again. — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 16, 2021

There really is no dispute about the investigation into Brett Kavanaugh was a sham. Whether he's guilty of something or not, the "investigation" was a joke. So why do it for real this time. If he has nothing to hide, he should answer all questions. It's time. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 8, 2021

Not sure why anyone is surprised about the FBI. In case y’all forgot… Brett Kavanaugh? — Y'all hurry up?????? (@catfishyak) September 16, 2021

Quite a bit of hypocrisy from these GOP Senators who are preaching about the courage of these women speaking out in this Larry Nassar hearing, but they heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh in spite of her courage. — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 15, 2021

The FBI lied to cover up sexual abuse by Larry Nassar The agency also lied to protect Brett Kavanaugh from 4,500 sexual misconduct complaints FBI Director Christopher Wray today: “I don’t have a good explanation for you.” Just damning. — Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 15, 2021

How many of you want Brett Kavanaugh to be thoroughly investigated immediately & removed from the Supreme Court? — ??????????? (@LepapillonBlu) September 16, 2021

Seems like a good time to remind people that if Trump can fire the FBI director for investigating him, Biden can certainly fire the FBI director for refusing to investigate child sexual abuse or his law school buddy Brett Kavanaugh. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 15, 2021

BRETT KAVANAUGH – THE FBI COVERUP:

Brett "I Like Beer" Kavanaugh accused of Rape.

The FBI never interview the RAPIST.

The FBI never interview the VICTIM, Dr Christine Ford.

The FBI never investigate the +4000 Tips received.

THIS IS CALLED A COVERUP! pic.twitter.com/EY7ZDUCtL1 — Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) September 16, 2021

I want to see something. Raise your hand if you think Brett Kavanaugh is a disgrace to the Supreme Court. — Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) September 16, 2021

Trump fired James Coney for investigating him. So why wouldn't Biden fire Christopher Wray for failing to investigate Brett Kavanaugh or Larry Nassar? — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 16, 2021

Kavanaugh’s nomination marked the first time in history that an FBI tip line had to be created for receiving information during a Senate confirmation inquiry. After receiving over 4,500 calls, the FBI spoke to just 10 people before closing its investigation. Neither Kavanaugh nor his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, were ever interviewed.

