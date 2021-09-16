It’s a very bad day if your name is Brett Kavanaugh and you like beer

Brett Kavanaugh is once again trending on Twitter after calls for the FBI investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct be reopened. The calls come after the bureau and its director, Christopher Wray, were accused this week of mishandling allegations against Dr. Larry Nasser of molesting and raping Olympic gymnasts.
Earlier this summer it was reported that the FBI received over 4,500 complaints against Kavanaugh, who likes beer and hates LGBTQ people, when it conducted a background check on him in 2018. But instead of looking into those complaints, it closed the investigation after just four days and handed over the findings to the Trump White House.
We all know what happened next.
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner took to social media this week to demand the Biden White House take the 4,500 complaints and conduct its own investigation.
“Let’s start doing some damn justice,” he said, noting that women in Texas deserve it as do the rest of America.
FBI/Chris Wray Failed to Investigate 4500 Tips about Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination. Here's what both the Biden administration and Congress must do now. Because #JusticeMatters https://t.co/8vqFSfZbl0 via @YouTube
— Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 15, 2021
Here’s what other people are saying…
It’s time to make Brett Kavanaugh cry again.
— Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) September 16, 2021
There really is no dispute about the investigation into Brett Kavanaugh was a sham. Whether he's guilty of something or not, the "investigation" was a joke. So why do it for real this time. If he has nothing to hide, he should answer all questions. It's time.
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) September 8, 2021
Not sure why anyone is surprised about the FBI. In case y’all forgot… Brett Kavanaugh?
— Y'all hurry up?????? (@catfishyak) September 16, 2021
Quite a bit of hypocrisy from these GOP Senators who are preaching about the courage of these women speaking out in this Larry Nassar hearing, but they heard testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh in spite of her courage.
— Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) September 15, 2021
The FBI lied to cover up sexual abuse by Larry Nassar
The agency also lied to protect Brett Kavanaugh from 4,500 sexual misconduct complaints
FBI Director Christopher Wray today: “I don’t have a good explanation for you.”
Just damning.
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 15, 2021
How many of you want Brett Kavanaugh to be thoroughly investigated immediately & removed from the Supreme Court?
— ??????????? (@LepapillonBlu) September 16, 2021
Seems like a good time to remind people that if Trump can fire the FBI director for investigating him, Biden can certainly fire the FBI director for refusing to investigate child sexual abuse or his law school buddy Brett Kavanaugh.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 15, 2021
BRETT KAVANAUGH – THE FBI COVERUP:
Brett "I Like Beer" Kavanaugh accused of Rape.
The FBI never interview the RAPIST.
The FBI never interview the VICTIM, Dr Christine Ford.
The FBI never investigate the +4000 Tips received.
THIS IS CALLED A COVERUP! pic.twitter.com/EY7ZDUCtL1
— Julie Pillay (@Julia3131) September 16, 2021
I want to see something. Raise your hand if you think Brett Kavanaugh is a disgrace to the Supreme Court.
— Kim Mangone (@KimMangone) September 16, 2021
Trump fired James Coney for investigating him. So why wouldn't Biden fire Christopher Wray for failing to investigate Brett Kavanaugh or Larry Nassar?
— Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 16, 2021
Kavanaugh’s nomination marked the first time in history that an FBI tip line had to be created for receiving information during a Senate confirmation inquiry. After receiving over 4,500 calls, the FBI spoke to just 10 people before closing its investigation. Neither Kavanaugh nor his accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, were ever interviewed.
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
Cam
If they didn’t do an investigation is is because their preliminary look told them if they went deeper they’d find something.
The Republicans at the head of the FBI protected him.
AxelDC
You really think Republicans are going to let go of their hammerlock on the Supreme Court over a minor issue like rape? Instead, they are crowing that Breyer won’t retire while Biden can replace him, so we’re looking at a 7-2 court dominated by the Christian Taliban.
Darrellx
Can we take a moment to acknowledge the SEX GOD that is former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner?
Mister P
They only want to hold onto power. They have no desire to have the most qualified or the best person out there. Frat boy Kav is certainly no where near the best.
We deserve much much better.
barryaksarben
The right has been leading the FBI for decades and look at what they have done. They CHOSE to ignore the white male homegrown terrorism epidemic and now we see what a giant problem it is. They have ignored investigations they should have been keen to hold . And the travesty of Kavanaugh will haunt them forever. They have BETRAYED their oath thus they have BETRAYED AMERICA. But hey the entitled white guys are still in charge so we can thank them for that.
Bengali
It was as much of a sham as the Mueller investigation that was then handed to Bill Barr who refused to act on the supplied information. Our American political system is in shambles mostly due to @GOP. It’s horrible and if we lose House and Senate things will get much worse. If Trump or other GOP is elected in 2024 bye bye U.S.