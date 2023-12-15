Barry Manilow once wrote to ‘Playboy’ for advice: “I was a desperate young guy”

Barry Manilow (Photo: Shutterstock)

Barry Manilow is a living legend. He recently made headlines for beating a record previously set by Elvis Presley: the greatest number shows by one artist in Las Vegas history.

He sat down with Kelly Clarkson this week for a chat about his career, which began to take off in the 1970s. Before that, he said he was the “piano-playing mailboy” at CBS.

Clarkson asked him about a story she’d heard about Manilow writing to Playboy magazine for career advice in his early days.

“I was a desperate young guy,” he says, to laughter from the audience. “I didn’t know what to do with my musical life. So I saw this thing in Playboy magazine. My stepfather used to buy it, I think, So I wrote to them saying, ‘I have an offer to go on the road with a girl singer.’ In order to do that I needed to leave my job at CBS as the mailboy. Which one should I do?

“And they wrote back and they printed it. They said take the job outside and follow your musical notes.

“And I did. I left CBS.”

Manilow started his career writing jingles for commercials and theme tunes for TV in the 1960s. His letter to Playboy was in 1965.

Then, in 1971, Bette Midler saw Manilow perform and recruited him to accompany him for her gigs at the infamous Continental Baths in New York City.

Manilow became her musical director and both their careers began to flourish quickly.

He says Midler was supportive of him releasing his debut album. Rather than risk losing him, she allowed him to open for her during her show’s second act.

“The audience didn’t want to see the piano playing singing three songs, I know that. But again, they were very kind. Bette’s audiences were very kind and they allowed me to do three songs. And that was the beginning of my recording career.”

Clarkson says Midler probably regretted losing him to his own career.

“Right,” Manilow replies, with a knowing look and chuckle. “She never forgave me.”

Continental Baths

Clarkson then probed him about playing at The Continental Baths. The spa was frequented by gay men and are known for scenes of Bacchanalian excess. Clarkson asked if people were running around without clothes.

“Well, they had towels,” says Manilow. “[Midler] would sing ‘The Star Spangled Banner’ and they’d stand up and the towels would….” he motions to indicate the towels dropping.

“Check out the merchandise. It was a great gig.”

Manilow said he took his suit off, jumped in the pool and joined in the, um, fun.

“Everyone was happy,” he fondly recalled.

We’re sure they were, Barry!

Watch below. The conversation about Playboy and Bette Midler starts at the 7-minute mark.

Manilow met his husband, Garry Kief, in 1978. They married in 2014 when it became legal to do so in California. However, Manilow continued to keep his sexuality private. He publicly came out in April 2017.