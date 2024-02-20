Beloved British dancer Robin Windsor dies, aged 44

Robin ‘Bobby’ Winsdor (Photo: Shutterstock)

Dance fans in the UK have been left shocked by the news of the death of Robin ‘Bobby’ Windsor, aged 44. No cause of death has been revealed.

Windsor was a founding member of the dance group, Burn The Floor. He was particularly talented at Latin dancing.

He found wider fame as one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing (the UK equivalent of Dancing With The Stars). Windsor appeared on the show between 2010 and 2013. He was dropped when he had to undergo an operation for a back injury.

Windsor’s personal life also made headlines. He was briefly engaged to his former partner, Davide Cini in 2013. However, the men split and Windsor then dated an X Factor UK contestant, Marcus Collins.

Windsor frequently appeared in the LGBTQ+ press, gracing the cover of magazines such as Gay Times.

He was a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and for mental health awareness.

Windsor’s death was announced this morning by Burn The Floor on Facebook.

“I fell in love with him”

Co-anchor Suzanna Reid on Good Morning Britain shared the news on TV. Reid danced with Windsor on a one-off charity edition of Strictly Come Dancing. She became emotional as she began to read out the news of Windsor’s death. She eventually asked her co-anchor to finish the report.

“I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him,” Reid added.

​​”He was a remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him.”

BREAKING NEWS:



Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor has died at the age of 44. pic.twitter.com/p0ZKIeBXKy — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 20, 2024

Former boyfriend Marcus Collins posted a message to Instagram, “The World just got a lot less sparkly. Robin You were so loved 💙💔”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood posted his sadness at the news on X.

I have just heard the tragic news my dear friend ’Bobby’ Robin Windsor has passed. He was one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with. He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family & friends. RIP… — Craig Revel Horwood (@CraigRevHorwood) February 20, 2024

Mental health awareness

Windsor revealed in 2022 that being forced to leave Strictly had been a blow to him.

“Leaving Strictly wasn’t my choice. I had a horrible back operation and they decided that they didn’t want to ask me back the next year. It was probably for health and safety reasons, in case something happened, but I was physically fit.”

He has been vocal about his own mental health struggles.

Recent Instagram postings have shown him traveling the world as a performer on cruise ships. His most recent posting was a selfie in a dimly lit room, alongside a message saying: “Hiding in the shadows.” Fans have rushed to leave their own tributes to him beneath it.

Besides Strictly in the UK, Windsor also appeared on Dancing with the Stars Australia and So You Think You Can Dance in Holland. He recently starred in a Moulin Rouge tribute show called Come What May.