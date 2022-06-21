break my soul

Beyoncé drops house-inspired anthem and Tituss Burgess has best reaction

By
Beyoncé and Tituss Burgess
Beyoncé and (inset) Tituss Burgess (Photos: Shutterstock/Instagram)

Beyoncé has released a brand new single, ‘Break The Soul’. It’s the first taster of her new album, Renaissance (due July 29). It’s her first album since 2016’s Lemonade.

‘Break My Soul’ was due to be out at midnight ET. However, it actually hit streaming service Tidal, just before 10pm.

You can check out the official lyric video below. It’s a house-inspired, self-empowerment anthem, with Beyoncé warning those who might do her harm, ‘You won’t break my soul’, and threatening to quit her job, find new drive and find new motivation.

The song samples Robin S.’s ’90s club classic ‘Show Me Love’. It also features Big Freedia as a guest vocalist. The New Orleans’-based queer rapper tweeted their joy about being involved with the project.

Beyoncé posted the single’s cover art online.

 

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé fans have gone wild for the new track. Actor Tituss Burgess summed up the feelings of many. On Instagram, he shared a video clip of himself crying with joy in Vancouver.

 

Check out some more reactions below.

Some others pointed out that fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland has been dabbling in house music for some time.