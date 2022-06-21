Beyoncé drops house-inspired anthem and Tituss Burgess has best reaction

Beyoncé has released a brand new single, ‘Break The Soul’. It’s the first taster of her new album, Renaissance (due July 29). It’s her first album since 2016’s Lemonade.

‘Break My Soul’ was due to be out at midnight ET. However, it actually hit streaming service Tidal, just before 10pm.

You can check out the official lyric video below. It’s a house-inspired, self-empowerment anthem, with Beyoncé warning those who might do her harm, ‘You won’t break my soul’, and threatening to quit her job, find new drive and find new motivation.

The song samples Robin S.’s ’90s club classic ‘Show Me Love’. It also features Big Freedia as a guest vocalist. The New Orleans’-based queer rapper tweeted their joy about being involved with the project.

It feels surreal to be on the track with the Queen Beyonce once again I’m so honored to be apart of this special moment I’m forever grateful lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥someone please catch me 🤩 #beyonce #bigfreedia #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/AL8jn5lX6J — Big Freedia 💋 (@bigfreedia) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé posted the single’s cover art online.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Unsurprisingly, Beyoncé fans have gone wild for the new track. Actor Tituss Burgess summed up the feelings of many. On Instagram, he shared a video clip of himself crying with joy in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tituss Burgess (@instatituss)

Check out some more reactions below.

Beyoncé gave us an anti-capitalist, pro-gay summer anthem with vocals, rapping, a choir call and response, and FREEDIA. We really won #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/PW65t6W4ZS — ً (@neuenegro) June 21, 2022

Not Beyoncé giving us a dance Vogue song during Pride month THATS MY FUCKING MOTHER #BreakMySoul #RENAISSANCE pic.twitter.com/5vQzHczyOQ — Rihanna is on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé’s new song #BREAKMYSOUL being performed at a drag show just hours after release pic.twitter.com/7lVfxTyKM3 — RENAISSANCE Updates (@B7Album) June 21, 2022

Ok but Beyoncé putting #BREAKMYSOUL as track number 6 because pride month is the 6th month of the year or whatever, she’s literally screaming LGBT RIGHTS, her mind! pic.twitter.com/recYdr2ncX — ICXN (@iconicordie_) June 21, 2022

Some others pointed out that fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland has been dabbling in house music for some time.

As a lifelong Rowland Stone, I must also call attention to fellow Child of Destiny Kelly Rowland’s own fabulous, early ‘90s club love letter, which dropped around last year’s Pride. (Michelle, you’re up next.) pic.twitter.com/gvwyEFEkuz — Bradley Stern (@MuuMuse) June 21, 2022

I really ought to cuss Kelly Rowland out for letting Beyoncé beat her and making a dance album before she did. — Theolinda Bonner (@MZGunter) June 21, 2022