Billy Eichner shares his excitement–and outrage–over his new movie

“I can’t help but be excited. I’m very flattered that it’s me [starring in the film]. I could never have imagined that. A lot of these statistics I didn’t even realize when we sold the movie to Universal or as we’ve been working on the movie, which we’ve been developing for years now. It’s very exciting, but at the same time, yes, it is bittersweet. It also is a little infuriating at the same time, because there’s just no reason it should have taken that long. I mean, the first gay man to write and star in his own studio movie, how is that even possible? These studios have been in existence for a century, some of them, and yet it took this long. I think we need to acknowledge that it should not have taken this long, but also celebrate the fact that it’s finally happening.”–Actor and comedian Billy Eichner, expressing his frustration and joy that his new comedy BROS will be the first studio-produced romantic comedy centered on gay men. In the same interview with Insider, Eichner also revealed that the production will only cast gay actors in the leads.
In Quotes
BoomerMyles
Yea! Gay leads.
Even as much as I liked Live Victor I felt extremely disappointed the lead actor and his love interest are straight.
We don’t need straights telling our story.
Terrycloth
I find Billy repulsive, annoying and obnoxious..i wont be watching . Too bad sounded like a good sitcom..
Openminded
Pressure is on them now. If they don’t pick good actors and the movie flops, many will pull the “I told you so” card. They are in a do or die situation. I hope the movie is over the top good so his point gets validated.