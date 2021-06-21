Billy Eichner shares his excitement–and outrage–over his new movie

“I can’t help but be excited. I’m very flattered that it’s me [starring in the film]. I could never have imagined that. A lot of these statistics I didn’t even realize when we sold the movie to Universal or as we’ve been working on the movie, which we’ve been developing for years now. It’s very exciting, but at the same time, yes, it is bittersweet. It also is a little infuriating at the same time, because there’s just no reason it should have taken that long. I mean, the first gay man to write and star in his own studio movie, how is that even possible? These studios have been in existence for a century, some of them, and yet it took this long. I think we need to acknowledge that it should not have taken this long, but also celebrate the fact that it’s finally happening.”–