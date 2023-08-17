Gay Twitter™ sounds off on movies that needed more “detailed, graphic” M4M sex scenes

Let the people boink!

There’s always been sex in TV and movies, but one of the most exhausting topics of discourse on Twitter in the past few years has been whether it’s necessary or not.

Earlier this year, the discussion was rekindled after Penn Badgley revealed that he asked for less sex scenes in the latest season of Netflix‘s You out of respect for his wife Domino Kirk-Badgley.

Though his request was based on maintaining his fidelity, that didn’t stop the internet from rehashing the age-old question: “Do sex scenes serve any purpose in advancing the plot?” And it seems like there’s a clear divide between the opinions of Gen-Z and other generations.

That brings us to the latest viral conversation, which started out with nuance… and fell off completely. Twitter user @docnoir_ pointed out the sex scene discussion is often rooted in the question, “Is it required for the plot,” which completely disregards how displays of sex and nudity can often be important and artistic statements.

the sex scene discourse is never-ending and just isn't worth even engaging with directly. we should instead be talking about why gen z is so terrified of sex in the first place, and why "is it required for the plot" is now such a common way of talking about movies/art in general — doc noir (@docnoir_) August 14, 2023

And when it comes to LGBTQ+ films, onscreen depictions of gay sex are important.

The queer community has been told for years that our sex was taboo and our relationships were political. We’ve had to fight for every breadcrumb of authentic representation. And yet, we’ve still got a long way to go in normalizing gay sex.

We didn’t get the “first major studio film to depict gay male sex” until 2019’s Rocketman. A brief rim-job in The White Lotus was enough to shock the nation in 2021. And most recently, an intimate sex scene in Red, White, and Royal Blue (focusing on the actors’ faces during the “moment of insertion”) scored the film an automatic R-rating.

umm name one movie that absolutely needed a detailed graphic sex scene ? https://t.co/DoGyCIP79b — ? (@vaIaena) August 14, 2023

Still, not everyone is going to understand. Another Twitter user sarcastically wrote, “Umm name one movie that absolutely needed a detailed graphic sex scene,” expecting to win the argument.

However, horny Twitter users had something else in mind, chiming in with suggestions of movies that should have more graphic sex scenes.

From Marvel bromances, to downright disturbing (but hilarious) couplings, it seems like the vast majority of respondents would like a little more queer sex, as a treat. And in the words of Marie Antoinette, let them eat cake f*ck.

Check out some of our favorite gay responses from Twitter below.

'silence' (2016). you can't convince me these two didn't get it on while hiding in that hut https://t.co/xpzYhuCRbO pic.twitter.com/8IyYOE1IFB — tate ? ? ?? (@tateofchandrila) August 16, 2023

captain america civil war and y’all KNOW where the detailed graphic scene would fit in because they should not have been on that quinjet for THAT long https://t.co/XoUgUVzVBm pic.twitter.com/z7g54LnKdJ — BUCHANAN || SEBASTIAN DAY!! (@107THJBARNES) August 16, 2023

X-Men, and Ian McKellen agrees with me https://t.co/AVCz1aAUbY pic.twitter.com/EWtbyjdmSF — gentles and ladymen (@juliencoolien) August 17, 2023

Dick so good it made him stop patriarchy, and that's how the scene would help move the plot https://t.co/WGDenh69n1 pic.twitter.com/msVVPVc0yx — Katy (@hachetfish) August 16, 2023

they woulda solved their issues a lot sooner https://t.co/4DAneMidN4 pic.twitter.com/2u94e65czm — Owl?? (@BasedOwl) August 15, 2023

12 Angry Men! https://t.co/IVNPCAE7f3 — LeMakers Triller Moth (@legotrillermoth) August 15, 2023

The Super Mario Bros Movie (2023) https://t.co/mr5GDzl5lj pic.twitter.com/PhI74Z6eVO — Omegathenook ?? ? (playing Splat3 and ACNH) (@omegathenook) August 17, 2023

night at the museum between that little gay cowboy and the roman solider https://t.co/53S5ohHSTJ — sarah ? (@medievalthymes) August 16, 2023

i mean if no one else is gonna say it https://t.co/mCMVF7e1mS pic.twitter.com/NeZUT8CWZH — Dollip Daze ? Birthday Gal uwu (@DollipDaze) August 16, 2023