Twitter had some thoughts about HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ rim scene

In the twist and turns of HBO’s The White Lotus, viewers were left with a surprising finish this week as Armond (Murray Bartlett) got very intimate with his employee, Dillon (Lukas Gage).

“In the context of this scene, we wanted to be shocking, and, you know, it is shocking.” Bartlett said after the episode aired. “But I also love that it’s not something that we see very often… In terms of the function of the scene, I think the shock value of that for people who are not used to that kind of… configuration of intimacy, is really brilliant.”

Gage also said during an interview that the script originally called for a more generic sex scene, but he and Bartlett found another way to achieve the…intention. “We said, ‘Wouldn’t it be more interesting if [Dillon’s] getting his salad tossed? I mean, how often do we see that on TV?'” He said. “I think it’s much more interesting and more jarring to walk in on.”

Twitter had a lot to say:

I had no idea how much I would enjoy watching a scene where one guy gets caught eating another guy’s ass until I saw it in tonight’s episode of ‘The White Lotus’. — electricnigh of Easttown (@electricnigh) August 2, 2021

THE ASS EATING SCENE ON WHITE LOTUS OMG DJDJSLSJQPAKOW — clàudia? (@claussvinardell) August 2, 2021

Wow thanks The White Lotus for giving us the hottest scene in like forever — AS IF ?????? (@PeroLikeAsIf) August 2, 2021

WE SHOULD ALSO BE TALKING WAY MORE ABOUT HOW FREAKING GREAT MURRAY BARTLETT IS ON #THEWHITELOTUS pic.twitter.com/zaAF4K6TU3 — Jason Adams (@JAMNPP) July 29, 2021

Everyone suddenly thirsting over Murray Bartlett from the white lotus has NEVER seen Looking and it shows — daniel (@slayonetta) August 2, 2021

No thoughts just Murray Bartlett from The White Lotus pic.twitter.com/shRopT2q8z — Joel (@_supjoel) August 4, 2021

Everyone in #TheWhiteLotus is giving the best performance in The White Lotus, but Murray Bartlett is giving the BEST performance in The White Lotus. pic.twitter.com/tdW7kUNi5s — GLENN X (@GlennDeLaCreme) August 2, 2021