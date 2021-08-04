Lotus

Twitter had some thoughts about HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ rim scene

Murray Bartlett

In the twist and turns of HBO’s The White Lotus, viewers were left with a surprising finish this week as Armond (Murray Bartlett) got very intimate with his employee, Dillon (Lukas Gage).

“In the context of this scene, we wanted to be shocking, and, you know, it is shocking.” Bartlett said after the episode aired. “But I also love that it’s not something that we see very often… In terms of the function of the scene, I think the shock value of that for people who are not used to that kind of… configuration of intimacy, is really brilliant.”

Gage also said during an interview that the script originally called for a more generic sex scene, but he and Bartlett found another way to achieve the…intention. “We said, ‘Wouldn’t it be more interesting if [Dillon’s] getting his salad tossed? I mean, how often do we see that on TV?'” He said. “I think it’s much more interesting and more jarring to walk in on.”

