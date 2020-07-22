Britney Spears is headed to court

Britney Spears’ conservatorship will be the subject of a Wednesday court hearing in Los Angeles, with Spears likely to appear via video link. This is the latest development in the ongoing saga of her finances, career and health decisions being controlled by legal guardians since 2008.

The singer’s difficulties with mental health, which led to her affairs falling under the wing of her father, Jamie Spears, have long been a source of public intrigue, leading to the cry of “Free Britney” you’ve no doubt heard echoed across social media a few hundred thousand times.

At issue in this week’s hearing are the terms of the conservatorship, where the court will reportedly decided if it should be extended.

Related: Twitter is drooling over this revealing pic of Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari, but wait

A judge will probe the pop star’s personal life in detail, diving into her finances and mental health.

In 2019, Jamie Spears stepped down from his role as the head of the conservatorship, with care manager Jodi Montgomery stepping into the role.

Spears has understandably opted not to issue any public statements about it over the years, and her sister Jamie Lynn has urged fans to, for lack of a better phrase, leave Britney alone.

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the pubic, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” she captioned a recent Instagram post.