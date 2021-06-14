Caitlyn Jenner claims she’s the victim of transphobia and the whole world is like “Girl, stahp!”

Caitlyn Jenner railed against Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter over the weekend, accusing the late night comedian of being transphobic after he compared her to Donald Trump. Unfortunately for her, nobody else seemed to see it that way.

Quick backstory: Last week, Kimmel cracked a joke about the California gubernatorial candidate’s widely panned appearance on The View, saying, “Are you sure that isn’t Donald Trump in a Caitlyn Jenner wig?”

During the appearance, Jenner likened herself to Trump, calling him a “disrupter” and saying, “I want to do the same thing.” She also refused to say whether he lost the 2020 election.

After Kimmel’s comment, Jenner wasted no time voicing her outrage on Twitter, writing: “Last night @jimmykimmel called me Donald Trump with a wig. He obviously believes that trans women are simply men with wigs on. Where is the outrage from the left or LGBT community? Being WOKE must be optional if you are a Democrat.”

LGBTQ Nation reports:

Kimmel showed some side-by-side pictures of Jenner’s and Trump’s facial expressions when he joked about how Jenner is Trump in “a Caitlyn Jenner wig.” During the monologue, Kimmel referred to Jenner by her deadname. Jenner did not mention that on Twitter – she has previously said that she does not care about being deadnamed because even her mother misgenders her sometimes. He also joked about Jenner’s lack of qualifications: “Caitlyn Jenner has a better chance of being the next Batman than she does the governor of California.”

But if Jenner thought playing the victim and bashing Democrats would somehow help win her favor among LGBTQ people, she can think again.

Here’s how people responded to her feigned outrage…

Caitlin, bish, you need to fuck all the way off. There is no one as transphobic as Donald Trump. You can’t even admit that the dumb sonofabitch lost the election. #ZeroQualificationsToBeGov — Matt Gaetz’ Liver 🍸 (@MattGaetzLiver) June 11, 2021

Anyone that doesn’t support same sex marriage has no business speaking about the topic of fairness in the LGBT community honey. — Ben Ferguson (@torontoben) June 11, 2021

Jimmy was actually talking about your politics and who they align with… and you’re proving him right cuz just like Donald… you’re playing the victim, girl. — Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) June 11, 2021

“Where is the outrage from the communities I’m literally campaigning against 🤔🤔” — Jack David Nash (@JackDavidNash) June 11, 2021

If you gave two shits about the trans community you’d stop trying to create fights with talk show hosts and actually do some fucking work that benefits trans people. pic.twitter.com/y5OeoTYRzs — Matt Spencer (@iamMatt_Spencer) June 11, 2021

I think its funny Caitlyn is playing the misrepresented trans card after she totally sold out the LGBTQ community to put Trump in office. There is no way she didn’t know exactly what Trump’s stance was. No way she doesn’t know where most republicans stand. — readgold2000 (@readgold2000) June 13, 2021

Lmfao that’s not what he meant and you know it, and your attempt at feigned indignation is freaking hilarious. If you can’t handle what Kimmel said you don’t have the temperament for this job. — ᱬichael (@ripperdoc1138) June 11, 2021

Now you want to invoke the Trans and LGBTQ community after you’ve sold them out. It’s all about the Benjamin’s for you Caitlyn. Back to the D list with you — Jacquie (@MTorganizer) June 11, 2021

If you weren’t such a disgrace to the trans community I’m certain they would have your back. But you are you, and we don’t fuck with you. Simple. — Alexander the Great 👑 (@Aluhhhhhhxander) June 11, 2021

He was talking about your politics and you know it. Nobody is buying what you’re selling. — MiMi (@MiMi____KAAB) June 12, 2021

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

