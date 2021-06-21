Caitlyn Jenner rebrands herself as the poster child for Christianity in weird new campaign ad

Caitlyn Jenner has released a new campaign video and it’s all about how stupid taxes are and why people need to spend more time worshipping God just like she does every Sunday.
Jenner is upset because she claims that if you count all the regulations in California, you will find a total of 21.1 million words, which is, like, 12 times more than the Bible!
“Makes sense,” Jenner, who has fundraised roughly $300,000 in her gubernatorial campaign, says. “Politicians who wrote it worship tax increases and power.”
She goes on to say that if she’s elected governor, she’ll focus her attention on two things: Lowering taxes on small businesses and worshipping God.
“Together we’ll send a message to Sacramento that the power belongs to the people and we only worship God!”
Time for a CA government for the people and by the people. NOT the insiders with their special interests, sky high taxes and way too many regulations! pic.twitter.com/pEGYXJ89jy
— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 18, 2021
Jenner has spoken about her faith in the past. In a 2017 interview with E!, the reality star identified as a Christian and said she went to church “often.”
“To me, my faith played a very big role in what I’m doing,” she said. “Growing up, I would think to myself, ‘Why did God put all these questions in my head?'”
She continued, “In the end, when I talk about faith, the last person besides my family, my close friends…the last hurdle I had to get over to know I was doing the right thing in transitioning was my faith and with God.”
Here’s how folx on Twitter are responding to Jenner’s campaign video about worshipping God…
Why is she bringing God into this? I thought God doesn’t even want her to have a birthday cake.
— Rob (@robmiyares) June 18, 2021
Your little catchphrases are just adorable.
— 208Poolside🥑📚🥂🎾🎭 (@AimeeTruchan) June 18, 2021
Regulations? Like the one against hitting people with your car?
— Joyce Angelos (@joyceangelos) June 18, 2021
I guess vehicular manslaughter isn’t a disqualifying factor for the highest office in California. 🤷🏻♂️
— Satori Okaiito (@SatoriOkaiito) June 18, 2021
Is this your campaign manager? pic.twitter.com/GIPJwyGBM2
— “I Love This Post” 🏳️🌈🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 (@BDJames6) June 20, 2021
I really am amazed that the bubble you live in makes you think you’re qualified for this job.
— RiDonculous (@Ridonculous4) June 18, 2021
Your own party thinks you’re a freak and would make you pee in the men’s bathroom
— David Rutman (@ZorroTheAvenger) June 18, 2021
“We only worship God” is a false statement, if you want to win California you gotta be more open minded. Not everyone worships the same God that you do !!!
— Winter 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🇺🇸 (@politicalWinter) June 18, 2021
You’re funny.
— mjoll (@mjoll) June 18, 2021
The bible is not an adequate template to govern the largest economy in America. Get out of your bubble and talk to real people.
— Patience Hastings-Rush (@PatienceHRush) June 18, 2021
In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.
17 Comments
Centrism
Caitlyn Jenner is what happens when straight men with autogynephilia are accepted into the community as ‘Trans Lesbians’.
Cam
This is what…the 4th post you’ve made today attacking trans people?
Sweetie, your right wing trolling is boring.
I notice you had no problem with any of Jenner’s positions or her lack of qualifications because she was just a convenient way for you to make your 4th anti-trans post of the day.
Centrism
@Cam I’m a moderate center-leftist. I’m not in favor of most of Caitlyn’s positions. I’m more in the Joe Biden/Obama camp. Some of my positions are idiosyncratic but that’s because I’m an independent thinker who doesn’t always follow the party line. You should try it. You might like it.
Cam
@Centrism
Sweetie, keep trying to deflect. You and your other screenames will always be on here trying to do whatever you can to attack trans people, black people etc… Don’t get mad because you got called out.
Oh and the “I’m a Democrat but……” line hasn’t worked for any of your other screenames, why do you think it will work here? Now quick, switch over to your “MissTerri” screename to defend yourself.
Centrism
@Cam Whatever helps you sleep at night.
Cam
What a shock, another Republican that wants to live off the backs of the middle class while not paying any taxes.
As for how “Christian” Jenner is, I just love how out of touch she is and she actually thinks bigoted Republicans will swarm to her campaign if she lies about reading the Bible.
Oh, and thumbs up to whichever editor pulls the pictures for the articles here. Perfect!
Mehki
At the first mention of “god”. “the Bible”, “religion”. “Christianity”, ” I’m a Christian”, my reaction is YEECH, can’t be trusted, I’m outta here.
Kangol2
Caitlyn, girl, just quit. Seriously. You don’t have a chance in hell and this newest “Christian” stunt isn’t going to fly, not with Republicants, Democrats or independents. Hang it up, girl, like your spikes, and go fly off into the sunset of shame on your private jet. But please, just go away!
Mack
The only thing she worships is the money she has in the bank.
Heywood Jablowme
“We only worship God.”
I thought Californians only worship In-N-Out Burger.
Seriously, who does she think this ad would appeal to? Christians/Trump-worshippers (same thing nowadays) think she’s going to hell for cutting her nvts off.
Max
if she worships under the same God that all the Trumpian Republicans do, she would actually be considered an abomination. hypocritical trans!
Terrycloth
This is why the republican base likes her. She’s as delusional as Trump was..and still is…..there’s nothing right in her left brain and nothing left in her right brain either
Heywood Jablowme
Nah, even they don’t like her! She is far behind in the polls, and she is way behind at least two other Republicans. Plus the recall itself is going nowhere.
Liquid Silver
It’s an interesting ploy but, like most others, just can’t overcome the glaring issue that’s all that Republicans will see.
That weird guy…um, the “Ask Kevin” dude…has a slightly better chance, which I still put at far under 0.1%.
MissTerri
Well thank Goodness we have the Expert Twitter Political Analysis !!!! Hi-LAR-ious!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hdtex
Miss Terri showing her well used, rancid meat curtains again. Ain’t nobody want to see your gaping, oozing twunt.
Fahd
All those trigger words for the poorly educated voter. Once again the ad seems like an SNL parody to me. I think she may be part of a betting game among campaign managers where they try to see who can get the most absurd candidate elected – like when mean boys bet to see who can bring the ugliest girl to the dance.