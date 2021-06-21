Caitlyn Jenner rebrands herself as the poster child for Christianity in weird new campaign ad

Caitlyn Jenner has released a new campaign video and it’s all about how stupid taxes are and why people need to spend more time worshipping God just like she does every Sunday.

Jenner is upset because she claims that if you count all the regulations in California, you will find a total of 21.1 million words, which is, like, 12 times more than the Bible!

“Makes sense,” Jenner, who has fundraised roughly $300,000 in her gubernatorial campaign, says. “Politicians who wrote it worship tax increases and power.”

She goes on to say that if she’s elected governor, she’ll focus her attention on two things: Lowering taxes on small businesses and worshipping God.

“Together we’ll send a message to Sacramento that the power belongs to the people and we only worship God!”

Time for a CA government for the people and by the people. NOT the insiders with their special interests, sky high taxes and way too many regulations! pic.twitter.com/pEGYXJ89jy — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 18, 2021

Jenner has spoken about her faith in the past. In a 2017 interview with E!, the reality star identified as a Christian and said she went to church “often.”

“To me, my faith played a very big role in what I’m doing,” she said. “Growing up, I would think to myself, ‘Why did God put all these questions in my head?'”

She continued, “In the end, when I talk about faith, the last person besides my family, my close friends…the last hurdle I had to get over to know I was doing the right thing in transitioning was my faith and with God.”

Here’s how folx on Twitter are responding to Jenner’s campaign video about worshipping God…

Why is she bringing God into this? I thought God doesn’t even want her to have a birthday cake. — Rob (@robmiyares) June 18, 2021

Your little catchphrases are just adorable. — 208Poolside🥑📚🥂🎾🎭 (@AimeeTruchan) June 18, 2021

Regulations? Like the one against hitting people with your car? — Joyce Angelos (@joyceangelos) June 18, 2021

I guess vehicular manslaughter isn’t a disqualifying factor for the highest office in California. 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Satori Okaiito (@SatoriOkaiito) June 18, 2021

Is this your campaign manager? pic.twitter.com/GIPJwyGBM2 — “I Love This Post” 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@BDJames6) June 20, 2021

I really am amazed that the bubble you live in makes you think you’re qualified for this job. — RiDonculous (@Ridonculous4) June 18, 2021

Your own party thinks you’re a freak and would make you pee in the men’s bathroom — David Rutman (@ZorroTheAvenger) June 18, 2021

“We only worship God” is a false statement, if you want to win California you gotta be more open minded. Not everyone worships the same God that you do !!! — Winter 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇺🇸 (@politicalWinter) June 18, 2021

The bible is not an adequate template to govern the largest economy in America. Get out of your bubble and talk to real people. — Patience Hastings-Rush (@PatienceHRush) June 18, 2021

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

