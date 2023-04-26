Candace Owens just found out gay cruises exist and her mind is blown

Candace Owens (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rightwing broadcaster and YouTuber Candace Owens continues with her anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. On her show this week, she expressed bemusement at the idea gay people might want to hang out with other gay folk on vacation.

“What’s a gay cruise?” she asked, laughing. “When I book holidays, I’m not like ‘Hey, I want to go on a straight cruise’. Or ‘I want to go on a straight holiday’. Or ‘I want to go to a straight place in Antigua with my children.’ I’m wondering what the hell is a gay cruise.

“Why would you feel the need, if you’re in a gay relationship, right, to book a gay cruise? It seems like maybe other stuff goes on on this cruise.

“I’m going to assume—I don’t know—just guessing here—there’s a lot of orgies.”

It clearly hasn’t occurred to Owens that same-sex couples wish to hang out somewhere they can show affection to one another without fear of discrimination.

Of course, gay cruises do offer plenty of opportunities to meet romantic partners or hook-ups. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Throuple seek legal recognition as parents

Owens’ comments came during a monologue in which she blasted a gay male throuple who met whilst on a gay cruise. The Los Angeles-based men now share the parenthood of an adopted daughter and wish to all be legally recognized as her parents.

According to The Independent, “Ben Rolam, a director of sales and education, 37, and his long-term boyfriend, Mitch Rolam, a manager of account development, 37, always discussed bringing a third person into their relationship, and, after being together for 12 years, they found their perfect match, Benjamin Rolam, an entrepreneur, 35, on a gay cruise in 2018.”

The men share a social media account, @gaythrouple. They want to become only the second throuple in the US to all be legally recognized as the parents of a child.

Candace Owens blasts Lizzo

In the full episode of her show, Owens blasted the men for sharing “perversions”. She also welcomed the news of a Pride parade cancelation in Florida after the state implemented a drag-ban law. The legislation bans kids from adult performances, but also re-classifies drag as “adult” performance.

Owens also mocked Lizzo for performing in Tennessee with a collection of drag performers, calling the singer’s actions “absolutely disgusting.” She went on to say Lizzo deserved “a special place in Hell.”

If anyone was in any doubt Owens has made anti-LGBTQ+ hatred a core part of her brand, she also put another video out last week explaining “Why I Am Not an ‘Ally’ to the Gay Community.” In it, she lamented how “normal” gay people were back in the 1990s compared to now.

Owens clearly wants the majority of gay folk to go back into the closet like they were 30 years ago.