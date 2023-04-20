turn back time

Obnoxious Candace Owens’ tweet about gay people in the ’90s completely blows up in her face

Candace Owens
Gay people were just so much nicer in the 1990s, right? That appears to be the views of the right-wing author and podcast host Candace Owens.

Owens took to Twitter this week to complain about today’s “obnoxious” gays.

“When did being lesbian or gay become an entire, annoying personality?” she tweeted. “In the 90’s people were just gay or lesbian and went about their business like normal people. Today it’s an entire act featuring rainbows, sprinkles, confetti, parades and sexual debauchery. Obnoxious.”

In a follow-up tweet, she said, “I just want young kids that are growing up to know that gay people weren’t this annoying in the 90’s. They were just regular people. Not tik-toking theatre kids.”

Owens, 33, and was born in 1989. It’s not unusual for someone to look back on their formative years with nostalgia… but did Owens even encounter that many gay people as a child in the 1990s? Or is that the whole point: The less seen and heard, the better?

Online, many sought to educate her.

Let’s also not forget AIDS was still decimating our community in the early 1990s. It spurned on protest groups such as ACT-UP.

Thanks to advances in rights and an increase in representation, many more gay people feel able to be out and live their authentic lives. This seems to upset Owens deeply. Plenty of others chipped in with their thoughts.

Anyway, in other Candace Owens-related news, she also recently questioned whether women are “too emotional” to be trusted with the vote. Seems like she wants to turn the clock back way further than the 1990s.

