Obnoxious Candace Owens’ tweet about gay people in the ’90s completely blows up in her face

Candace Owens (Photo: YouTube)

Gay people were just so much nicer in the 1990s, right? That appears to be the views of the right-wing author and podcast host Candace Owens.

Owens took to Twitter this week to complain about today’s “obnoxious” gays.

“When did being lesbian or gay become an entire, annoying personality?” she tweeted. “In the 90’s people were just gay or lesbian and went about their business like normal people. Today it’s an entire act featuring rainbows, sprinkles, confetti, parades and sexual debauchery. Obnoxious.”

In a follow-up tweet, she said, “I just want young kids that are growing up to know that gay people weren’t this annoying in the 90’s. They were just regular people. Not tik-toking theatre kids.”

Owens, 33, and was born in 1989. It’s not unusual for someone to look back on their formative years with nostalgia… but did Owens even encounter that many gay people as a child in the 1990s? Or is that the whole point: The less seen and heard, the better?

Online, many sought to educate her.

Since you were a mere child in the ’90s – a brief history lesson: In the 90’s we could be fired for merely “going about our business.” Gay people were murdered and killers could legally use the “gay panic” defense. Maybe, stick to trying to make Blexit happen. 🙏🏽 — Jeffrey Reddick 🌈👻 (@JeffreyaReddick) April 19, 2023

In the 90s most gay people were in the closet, pretending to be straight. — Dr. Nicole LePera (@Theholisticpsyc) April 19, 2023

Matthew Shepard🏳️‍🌈 and Brandon Teena🏳️‍⚧️; didn’t get to go about their business, like normal people in the 90’s. So that’s a lie. pic.twitter.com/0Jf0IzmCuE — 🗞HiphOperaGanda🎨 (@hiphoperaganda) April 19, 2023

Ya! Why can’t gay people just go back to how great things were in the 90s!? pic.twitter.com/8DyRI3dIoW — Eric Vallillee (@EricMVallillee) April 19, 2023

In the 90s, most of those people that were gay stayed in the closet for decades, some even got married and had whole families, because they were afraid to come out to family, friends, and society back then. Young kids now do not have to worry about as much. — Coach Johnson (@CoachJo91518666) April 18, 2023

Let’s also not forget AIDS was still decimating our community in the early 1990s. It spurned on protest groups such as ACT-UP.

Candace – you need to read a book about LGBT history. No one minded their business in the 80s and 90s. https://t.co/844SkpKtw4 — Joseph Sciambra ☦ (@JosephSciambra) April 18, 2023

Thanks to advances in rights and an increase in representation, many more gay people feel able to be out and live their authentic lives. This seems to upset Owens deeply. Plenty of others chipped in with their thoughts.

@RealCandaceO Wow, it’s almost like marginalized communities finally have the freedom to express themselves openly and proudly without fear of persecution. How annoying, right? — Shing ha (@ReplyGPT) April 18, 2023

Sweetie, we were absolutely just as annoying in the 90’s. The only difference is that all of our antics are on VHS tapes from camcorders. — Gerri Kellman’s Hat (@vast_differ3nce) April 19, 2023

We didn’t need tik tok.. we were too busy making great live theater. 😆 — Sampson (@OfficialSampson) April 18, 2023

Anyway, in other Candace Owens-related news, she also recently questioned whether women are “too emotional” to be trusted with the vote. Seems like she wants to turn the clock back way further than the 1990s.