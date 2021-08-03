Candace Owens rages over Muppets “pushing trans agenda”, wants return of “Manly Muppets”

You may or may not be aware that a recent episode of Disney Juniors’ animated show Muppet Babies featured a baby Gonzo becoming a princess.
In the episode, Miss Piggy invites the other muppets to a ball she is hosting. When Gonzo says they want to wear a dress, she pompously tells him that girls wear gowns and that the boys will come as knights.
Related: Gender non-conforming Gonzo becomes a princess in latest Muppet Babies episode
Kermit and his pals try to reassure Gonzo that being a knight is cool, but Gonzo is obviously dejected and walks away.
Gonzo’s friend Rizzo becomes a “fairy ratfather” and grants Gonzo’s wish to become a princess for the ball, complete with gown and glass sneakers. You can watch a clip below.
Nobody realizes the mysterious princess is Gonzo, and afterward, Gonzo’s friends tell them of the evening and the princess who showed up.
At this point, Gonzo reveals themselves to have been the princess.
“You all expected me to look a certain way,” Gonzo tells them. “I don’t want you to be upset with me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s the way they’ve always been done either. I want to be me.”
Many LGBTQ viewers welcomed the episode. However, it’s not gone down well with everyone. Conservative commentator, author and podcaster Candace Owens was outraged. She took to Twitter yesterday to blast the episode as “sick and perverted”.
“I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies. This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?”
I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.
This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria.
Bring back manly muppets, anyone? pic.twitter.com/kvoig0y9N5
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 2, 2021
Many were quick to question her view of the Muppets, and the episode itself.
Fun fact, Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia.
Jim Henson hired many members of the LGBT community, the most prominent, Richard Hunt, was the performer of Scooter, Janice, Statler, Junior Gorg, and many, many more. pic.twitter.com/Xzwbd2z1rC
— Dan Romens (@DanRomens) August 2, 2021
Fam from what I’ve seen Gonzo doesn’t come out as anything in the episode, just wanted to wear a dress. The creators may have said otherwise but kids don’t see that.
And so what? Don’t we all love freedom? Shouldn’t Gonzo have the freedom to wear what ever they like?
— Ballista, also a bass pro fan account (2/2) (@Ballista_anon) August 2, 2021
What a horrid, bigoted comment.
Promoting tolerance for trans folk is kind and just.
Calling it “sick and PERVERTED” is (a) a ridiculous over-reaction and (b) transphobic.
Why are you so afraid of how other people lead their lives? Or of accepting their choices?
— Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) August 3, 2021
Yeah, cartoons when I was growing up were completely devoid of things like THAT. Certainly no sexual references! pic.twitter.com/EWOfOwpbFd
— Reptilian Overlord #38274619 (@DevinsOverlord) August 2, 2021
My brother used to wear Disney princess dresses and heals when he was five because he has 2 sisters only? And he wanted to play with us… he ain’t trans. He just liked dresses. Anyway, guys wearing dresses isn’t anything new in kids shows… pic.twitter.com/Z3MpK4DxB9
— Wolfiemix (@Wolfiemix2) August 2, 2021
Many pondered the subject of “manly muppets”.
The hell are manly puppets? Like Big Bird and Elmo?
— Marxist May ☭ (@MeinPillowGuy) August 2, 2021
This isn’t exactly new for the Muppets. Even back in the 70s and 80s, they showed stuff like masculine characters wearing feminine clothes, hating landlords, and hell, there are two separate gay couples (although one isn’t totally confirmed)! pic.twitter.com/5wudlpC5DB
— Lobster Head (@rotomaton) August 3, 2021
This is far from being the first time Owens has complained about the loss of “manly” role models. In fact, her latest tweet may have been a self-knowing nod to one she posted last year when Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing a dress.
Related: Harry Styles, banana in hand, posts ultimate troll conversation ender
On that occasion, Owens tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”
When she’s not criticizing mask mandates or US immigration policies, gender has become a regular dog-whistle for Owens. Another of her tweets to go viral yesterday, perhaps linked to Laurel Hubbard’s appearance at the Olympics, said, “You cannot pick your gender. You cannot pick your race. Only women can give birth. Only men have a chance of developing testicular cancer. If any of the above rings as “hateful” to you—you are going to have an incredibly tough life when reality catches up with your delusion.”
She also took the time to celebrate the US Women’s team failing to make it to the Olympic final, highlighting lesbian icon Megan Rapinoe as an “anti-American piece of trash who does not represent our country, anywhere, ever.”
Not heartbreaking at all. @mPinoe is an anti-American piece of trash who does not represent our country, anywhere, ever.
Any person who disrespects the the flag that sons and daughters are sent home beneath while fighting for our freedoms overseas, deserves to lose.
Repeatedly. https://t.co/uSIrSLdnzt
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 3, 2021
6 Comments
fredk3
we’ll bring back manly muppets when candace brings back non vomit-inducing moronic opportunistic behavior.
o.codone
Candace Owens is brilliant, but she should stick to her main script, which is challenging the African-American to vote something other then democrat. She’s right that the dems haven’t done a thing for that community in the last 50 years and right that Sharpton and Jesse Jackson are race baiters and grifters. Owens is right about a lot of things, but this one is a silly distraction.
Mister P
The repugnants certainly aren’t going to do anything for African Americans.
I don’t understand why they are so obsessed with hating the trans community.
ted
“Squirrel!”
It’s a distraction from the main event. “I’m grifting, I’m corrupt, I’m killing, I’m murdering, I’m raping, etc” all that represents the GQP.
rbernard
I guess Candice Owens didn’t know the history of the Muppets, that many of the iconic characters were created by gay men, or that the show always had an open and accepting meme for everyone, nor was the show made exclusively for the closed minded, ignorant, and uninformed people like herself.
BaltoSteve
Ignorance certainly does out itself, doesn’t it.