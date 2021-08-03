Candace Owens rages over Muppets “pushing trans agenda”, wants return of “Manly Muppets”

You may or may not be aware that a recent episode of Disney Juniors’ animated show Muppet Babies featured a baby Gonzo becoming a princess.

In the episode, Miss Piggy invites the other muppets to a ball she is hosting. When Gonzo says they want to wear a dress, she pompously tells him that girls wear gowns and that the boys will come as knights.

Related: Gender non-conforming Gonzo becomes a princess in latest Muppet Babies episode

Kermit and his pals try to reassure Gonzo that being a knight is cool, but Gonzo is obviously dejected and walks away.

Gonzo’s friend Rizzo becomes a “fairy ratfather” and grants Gonzo’s wish to become a princess for the ball, complete with gown and glass sneakers. You can watch a clip below.

Nobody realizes the mysterious princess is Gonzo, and afterward, Gonzo’s friends tell them of the evening and the princess who showed up.

At this point, Gonzo reveals themselves to have been the princess.

“You all expected me to look a certain way,” Gonzo tells them. “I don’t want you to be upset with me, but I don’t want to do things because that’s the way they’ve always been done either. I want to be me.”

Many LGBTQ viewers welcomed the episode. However, it’s not gone down well with everyone. Conservative commentator, author and podcaster Candace Owens was outraged. She took to Twitter yesterday to blast the episode as “sick and perverted”.

“I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies. This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone?”

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.

This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone? pic.twitter.com/kvoig0y9N5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 2, 2021

Many were quick to question her view of the Muppets, and the episode itself.

Fun fact, Gonzo has been wearing dresses since 1975. The episode had nothing to do with gender dysmorphia. Jim Henson hired many members of the LGBT community, the most prominent, Richard Hunt, was the performer of Scooter, Janice, Statler, Junior Gorg, and many, many more. pic.twitter.com/Xzwbd2z1rC — Dan Romens (@DanRomens) August 2, 2021

Fam from what I’ve seen Gonzo doesn’t come out as anything in the episode, just wanted to wear a dress. The creators may have said otherwise but kids don’t see that. And so what? Don’t we all love freedom? Shouldn’t Gonzo have the freedom to wear what ever they like? — Ballista, also a bass pro fan account (2/2) (@Ballista_anon) August 2, 2021

What a horrid, bigoted comment.

Promoting tolerance for trans folk is kind and just.

Calling it “sick and PERVERTED” is (a) a ridiculous over-reaction and (b) transphobic. Why are you so afraid of how other people lead their lives? Or of accepting their choices? — Alastair McAlpine, MD (@AlastairMcA30) August 3, 2021

Yeah, cartoons when I was growing up were completely devoid of things like THAT. Certainly no sexual references! pic.twitter.com/EWOfOwpbFd — Reptilian Overlord #38274619 (@DevinsOverlord) August 2, 2021

My brother used to wear Disney princess dresses and heals when he was five because he has 2 sisters only? And he wanted to play with us… he ain’t trans. He just liked dresses. Anyway, guys wearing dresses isn’t anything new in kids shows… pic.twitter.com/Z3MpK4DxB9 — Wolfiemix (@Wolfiemix2) August 2, 2021

Many pondered the subject of “manly muppets”.

The hell are manly puppets? Like Big Bird and Elmo? — Marxist May ☭ (@MeinPillowGuy) August 2, 2021

This isn’t exactly new for the Muppets. Even back in the 70s and 80s, they showed stuff like masculine characters wearing feminine clothes, hating landlords, and hell, there are two separate gay couples (although one isn’t totally confirmed)! pic.twitter.com/5wudlpC5DB — Lobster Head (@rotomaton) August 3, 2021

This is far from being the first time Owens has complained about the loss of “manly” role models. In fact, her latest tweet may have been a self-knowing nod to one she posted last year when Harry Styles appeared on the cover of Vogue wearing a dress.

Related: Harry Styles, banana in hand, posts ultimate troll conversation ender

On that occasion, Owens tweeted, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

When she’s not criticizing mask mandates or US immigration policies, gender has become a regular dog-whistle for Owens. Another of her tweets to go viral yesterday, perhaps linked to Laurel Hubbard’s appearance at the Olympics, said, “You cannot pick your gender. You cannot pick your race. Only women can give birth. Only men have a chance of developing testicular cancer. If any of the above rings as “hateful” to you—you are going to have an incredibly tough life when reality catches up with your delusion.”

She also took the time to celebrate the US Women’s team failing to make it to the Olympic final, highlighting lesbian icon Megan Rapinoe as an “anti-American piece of trash who does not represent our country, anywhere, ever.”