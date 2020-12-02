PHOTO: Harry Styles, banana in hand, posts ultimate troll conversation ender

For weeks now, musician Harry Styles has received backlash over his pastoral Vogue cover shoot.

Most notably, right-wing pundit Candace Owens said it’s time to “bring back manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

On December 2, Styles borrowed that last line — “Bring back manly men” — for his own new caption: