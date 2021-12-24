This is why Meghan McCain just told Candace Owens to “get f*cked” on Twitter

Do not expect right-wing commentators Candace Owens and Meghan McCain to be exchanging Christmas cards this year. The two have taken shots at one another on Twitter over Covid and the effectiveness of vaccines.
Owens interviewed former President Donald Trump this week, and although the pair—unsurprisingly—found much to agree upon, they had differing opinions about vaccines.
Trump assured Owens, who is known for her wariness of the Covid shots, that the vaccines were safe and effective. He said the people dying in hospitals were the ones who were not vaccinated.
Many were amused that Owens perhaps did not get the answers from Trump she was expecting. This included McCain, who said, “Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy.”
Owens fired back last night: “Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese? People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health. People like me see right through that bullshit.”
Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?
People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health.
People like me see right through that bullshit. https://t.co/fbtt2OVCJj
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
And it then continued, with Owens again reminding McCain of the dangers of obesity and Covid.
Why don’t you come get this medical paper which correlates clinical obesity to a 113% higher chance of hospitalization, 74% higher chance of ICU admission, and a 48% higher chance of death.
“But muh vaccine!!!”https://t.co/GhtK7CtaDU https://t.co/2qrPnvU8zY
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Lol, I know it stings having your golden God, Trump, call you out on your anti vaxxer bullshit. https://t.co/UoR8t1v0BJ
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
Your post-trump pro-vaccine interview spiral has been really fun for all of us to watch. https://t.co/ACxJoKCPll
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
Owens then informed McCain she was becoming “irrelevant” and asked her if she wanted to come on to her show. This prompted a fiery response from McCain: “Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her. You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You’re a danger to public health. Get fucked.”
Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her.
You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You’re a danger to public health.
Get fucked. https://t.co/GDwX9JgdOK
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021
Owens then disputed that she’d spent an IG Live talking about McCain: “Um…An entire IG live about YOU? Have you lost your mind? Try—I told people I was running late to my live because I was responding to your fake health concerns on Twitter. I then proceeded to do “an entire IG live” regarding Guardasil, DTap and Hep B vaccines, as planned.”
Here’s Owens’ IG Live, which she does begin by talking about McCain being “clinically obese” and not caring about her health.
Owens ended the Twitter spat by calling McCain “gutter and trashy” for telling her to “get fucked.”
Also, “get fucked”.
Really, Meghan?
So gutter and trashy. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021
Owens is clearly irked that some media outlets judged her interview with Trump to be awkward. The Daily Beast reported that Trump pushed back against Owens’ assertions, with a headline stating: “Trump Rebukes Candace Owens’ Anti-Vax Talking Points: ‘The Vaccine Works.’
This prompted another defensive response from Owens and a pledge to remain unvaccinated.
“What?! LOL This is such a dishonest headline. Trump did not push back against anything I said,” said Owens. “We agreed that vaccine mandates and masking children are wrong. He simply expressed that he believes vaccines work and people should get them.”
What?! LOL This is such a dishonest headline. Trump did not push back against anything I said.
We agreed that vaccine mandates and masking children are wrong. He simply expressed that he believes vaccines work and people should get them. https://t.co/YhrNdUjWCV
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 23, 2021
She continued, “I have no issue with any person who wants to get the vaccine. I just will never ever let that vaccine into my body. I believe firmly that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet. I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of Covid-19.
“I will never waver in my perspective that anything that requires a mass fear campaign, censorship, coercion, threats, and bribery to make people comply is not rooted in health or science. I do not trust the vaccine and I will never be too fearful to express my viewpoint.”
You can watch a clip of Owens’ interview with Trump below.
Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl
— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021
She also made me side with Trump during her interview…2021 is crazy 🤣
— Marconia Satterfield (@Marconia3) December 24, 2021
cuteguy
Well maybe Owens won’t be around next year if she continues with her dangerous stance on vaccines? Maybe covid will take her out. Natural selection at its best. Bye
GrizzleyMichael
Maybe we get lucky that all the anti vaxxers and anti maskers be gone around the new year
jayceecook
This is why people Candace Owens are so dangerous. They take one kernel of truth and weave it into their conspiracy theories to get the folks who follow every word they speak to believe all the lies.
Yes, being slightly overweight or obese does decrease the effectiveness of the CV19 vaccines. HOWEVER, that is also true of most vaccines. And it is the same for older people as well; regardless of weight.
This is because being overweight weakens the immune system. As we age our immune system gets weaker. Therefore, it often is not able to produce the same amount of antibodies compared to a younger and/or “in shape” person. That said, each individual’s body is different. So it’s not as simple as “I’m young and fit so I’ll be fine.”
At the end of the day, some antibodies are better than no antibodies. So everybody who can, should still get the vaccine and booster.
barryaksarben
Candace is a damned idiot. NO the vast majority of covid deaths are not obese people they are fools who listened to anti science dipshits like her and then their loved ones have to live with the knowledge their loved ones were fools and they cant think Candace is so smart
GrizzleyMichael
They both are perfect for each other they are both ugly as shit