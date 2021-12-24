This is why Meghan McCain just told Candace Owens to “get f*cked” on Twitter

Do not expect right-wing commentators Candace Owens and Meghan McCain to be exchanging Christmas cards this year. The two have taken shots at one another on Twitter over Covid and the effectiveness of vaccines.

Owens interviewed former President Donald Trump this week, and although the pair—unsurprisingly—found much to agree upon, they had differing opinions about vaccines.

Trump assured Owens, who is known for her wariness of the Covid shots, that the vaccines were safe and effective. He said the people dying in hospitals were the ones who were not vaccinated.

Many were amused that Owens perhaps did not get the answers from Trump she was expecting. This included McCain, who said, “​​Trump schooling Candace Owens with facts and logic regarding getting the vaccine is really a sight to behold. Credit where credit is due and I hate the guy.”

Owens fired back last night: “Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese? People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health. People like me see right through that bullshit.”

Hey Meghan— did you know that the overwhelming majority of people dying and/or being hospitalized from Covid-19 are clinically obese?

People like you love the vaccine because it allows you to pretend that you care about health.

People like me see right through that bullshit. https://t.co/fbtt2OVCJj — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

And it then continued, with Owens again reminding McCain of the dangers of obesity and Covid.

Why don’t you come get this medical paper which correlates clinical obesity to a 113% higher chance of hospitalization, 74% higher chance of ICU admission, and a 48% higher chance of death. “But muh vaccine!!!”https://t.co/GhtK7CtaDU https://t.co/2qrPnvU8zY — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Lol, I know it stings having your golden God, Trump, call you out on your anti vaxxer bullshit. https://t.co/UoR8t1v0BJ — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

Your post-trump pro-vaccine interview spiral has been really fun for all of us to watch. https://t.co/ACxJoKCPll — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

Owens then informed McCain she was becoming “irrelevant” and asked her if she wanted to come on to her show. This prompted a fiery response from McCain: “Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her. You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You’re a danger to public health. Get fucked.”

Coming from the woman who did an entire IG Live tonight talking at LENGTH about how obese I am as opposed to addressing the fact that her hero fact-checked her. You spread misinformation about the safety of vaccines. You’re a danger to public health. Get fucked. https://t.co/GDwX9JgdOK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 24, 2021

Owens then disputed that she’d spent an IG Live talking about McCain: “Um…An entire IG live about YOU? Have you lost your mind? Try—I told people I was running late to my live because I was responding to your fake health concerns on Twitter. I then proceeded to do “an entire IG live” regarding Guardasil, DTap and Hep B vaccines, as planned.”

Here’s Owens’ IG Live, which she does begin by talking about McCain being “clinically obese” and not caring about her health.

Owens ended the Twitter spat by calling McCain “gutter and trashy” for telling her to “get fucked.”

Also, “get fucked”.

Really, Meghan? So gutter and trashy. https://t.co/wQJUgHm9BP — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 24, 2021

Owens is clearly irked that some media outlets judged her interview with Trump to be awkward. The Daily Beast reported that Trump pushed back against Owens’ assertions, with a headline stating: “Trump Rebukes Candace Owens’ Anti-Vax Talking Points: ‘The Vaccine Works.’

This prompted another defensive response from Owens and a pledge to remain unvaccinated.

“What?! LOL This is such a dishonest headline. Trump did not push back against anything I said,” said Owens. “We agreed that vaccine mandates and masking children are wrong. He simply expressed that he believes vaccines work and people should get them.”

What?! LOL This is such a dishonest headline. Trump did not push back against anything I said.

We agreed that vaccine mandates and masking children are wrong. He simply expressed that he believes vaccines work and people should get them. https://t.co/YhrNdUjWCV — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 23, 2021

She continued, “I have no issue with any person who wants to get the vaccine. I just will never ever let that vaccine into my body. I believe firmly that Big Pharma is the greatest evil on the face of the planet. I am healthy, young, in shape and simply unafraid of Covid-19.

“I will never waver in my perspective that anything that requires a mass fear campaign, censorship, coercion, threats, and bribery to make people comply is not rooted in health or science. I do not trust the vaccine and I will never be too fearful to express my viewpoint.”

You can watch a clip of Owens’ interview with Trump below.

Just going to echo former President Trump here on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines. Merry Christmas eve eve. go get boosted https://t.co/0PCffM5kHl — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) December 23, 2021