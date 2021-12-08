christmas karen

Meghan McCain is having a panic attack on Twitter over the Fox News Christmas tree being lit on fire

By

Someone lit the giant Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in Midtown Manhattan ablaze last night, and nobody is more upset about it than John McCain’s daughter.

At 7:05 a.m., Meghan McCain took to Twitter to fire off (pun intended!) an angry tweet raging against “lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire.”

Related: Fact checkers take Meghan McCain to task for calling her homophobic husband “sexy” and “brilliant”

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before someone took a screengrab of it and posted it to Twitter, where it’s been making the rounds all morning.

“I don’t want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe republicans [sic] to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” it reads.

Before McCain deleted the tweet, it received over 130 retweets, 120 quote tweets, and almost 1,300 likes.

Here’s what people are saying about the whole thing…

Since deleting the tweet, McCain has posted a follow up one attacking one of her many archenemies, former Biden advisor Jon B. Wolfsthal, for making fun of her.

“You made fun of me for being horrified by a Christmas tree being burned outside of Fox News,” she wrote. “There’s never any place for abuse and insults but liberal men really really love starting shit with me. Just like you did this morning. So, please…”

Meghan, if you’re reading, it’s not just liberal men who dislike you. It’s also women, nonbinary people, trans people, LGBTQ people, all your old co-workers (especially Whoopi), reviewers of your crappy new audiobook, 99% of Twitter, and pretty much every decent human being who is opposed to intolerance, toxicity, and bigotry.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.