Meghan McCain is having a panic attack on Twitter over the Fox News Christmas tree being lit on fire

Someone lit the giant Christmas tree outside the Fox News building in Midtown Manhattan ablaze last night, and nobody is more upset about it than John McCain’s daughter.

At 7:05 a.m., Meghan McCain took to Twitter to fire off (pun intended!) an angry tweet raging against “lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire.”

The tweet has since been deleted, but not before someone took a screengrab of it and posted it to Twitter, where it’s been making the rounds all morning.

“I don’t want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe republicans [sic] to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” it reads.

Before McCain deleted the tweet, it received over 130 retweets, 120 quote tweets, and almost 1,300 likes.

Here’s what people are saying about the whole thing…

Okay, who chanted Meghan McCain's name three times in the mirror this morning to get her trending again? — Victoria Brownworth ?? (@VABVOX) December 8, 2021

I see Meghan McCain trending and immediately think-what offended the white privileged??snowflake??this time!!? — MeidasAli ???? (@AliMarie_W) December 8, 2021

Meghan McCain is trending because someone setting a Christmas tree on fire is worse than attempting to overthrow the government. WOW!

#TheView pic.twitter.com/FaW6NEkDhV — Thomas D Bradley (@ThomasDBradley) December 8, 2021

Who ELSE is glad Meghan McCain isn't soiling #TheView with her presence every day? ? — Mike Sarzo ???? (@mikesarzo) December 8, 2021

Meghan McCain doesn't want to hear anything about Republican radicalism while the Fox News Christmas tree is on fire…because planning an insurrection and burning a tree are totally the same thing. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 8, 2021

Dear Meghan McCain: How about the lunatics running around shooting schoolchildren? Do you support gun control? pic.twitter.com/WU3bayDkru — Diana Manister (@DianaCialino) December 8, 2021

How did Meghan McCain turn out to be such a dick? — Mayo (@MayoIsSpicyy) December 8, 2021

I give thanks daily that Meghan McCain is no longer on #TheView – I bet all her former co-hosts are thankful too. — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) December 8, 2021

that's right, nobody can talk about "white supremacy" or "attempted coups" because of a minor property crime in midtown manhattan pic.twitter.com/FHfh63DHsq — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) December 8, 2021

Meghan McCain is trending…. Did you know her dad is John McCain? Because she never mentions that — Kieran (@CiaranDeFaoite) December 8, 2021

Since deleting the tweet, McCain has posted a follow up one attacking one of her many archenemies, former Biden advisor Jon B. Wolfsthal, for making fun of her.

“You made fun of me for being horrified by a Christmas tree being burned outside of Fox News,” she wrote. “There’s never any place for abuse and insults but liberal men really really love starting shit with me. Just like you did this morning. So, please…”

You made fun of me for being horrified by a Christmas tree being burned outside of Fox News. There’s never any place for abuse and insults but liberal men really really love starting shit with me. Just like you did this morning. So, please… https://t.co/fhi28M10AO — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2021

Meghan, if you’re reading, it’s not just liberal men who dislike you. It’s also women, nonbinary people, trans people, LGBTQ people, all your old co-workers (especially Whoopi), reviewers of your crappy new audiobook, 99% of Twitter, and pretty much every decent human being who is opposed to intolerance, toxicity, and bigotry.

“IHO” Meghan McCain trending (for something stupid she tweeted- of course), let’s take a trip down memory lane when Whoopi gathered her on live television. #TheView pic.twitter.com/ZlDo9S98Il — Thee Chanteezy ??? (@iamchanteezy) December 8, 2021

