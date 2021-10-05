reality check

Fact checkers take Meghan McCain to task for calling her homophobic husband “sexy” and “brilliant”

Fact checkers on Twitter were quick to correct Meghan McCain after she called her homophobic husband, Ben Domenech, “sexy” and “brilliant” while promoting his appearance on Fox News this week.

Yesterday, McCain tweeted, “My sexy, brilliant husband @bdomenechis hosting @FoxNews primetime tonight and all week! Tune in!”

Domenech is the co-founder of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ publication The Federalist. 

In addition to publishing countless homophobic and transphobic hit pieces, he has a looooong history of making disparaging remarks about queer people on Twitter, and he once had to issue an apology to SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan for trying to out her in a blog post. (He later had to issue a second apology when his first apology ended up not being an actual apology.)

Immediately after writing the tweet, McCain, who never misses an opportunity to crow about free speech or how much she hates cancel culture, quickly disabled the public comments. We can’t imagine why!?!?

But thank god for Tweet Quotes. Here’s what fact checkers are saying…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.