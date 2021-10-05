Fact checkers take Meghan McCain to task for calling her homophobic husband “sexy” and “brilliant”

Fact checkers on Twitter were quick to correct Meghan McCain after she called her homophobic husband, Ben Domenech, “sexy” and “brilliant” while promoting his appearance on Fox News this week.
Yesterday, McCain tweeted, “My sexy, brilliant husband @bdomenechis hosting @FoxNews primetime tonight and all week! Tune in!”
My sexy, brilliant husband @bdomenech is hosting @FoxNews primetime tonight and all week! Tune in! ????????????
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) October 4, 2021
Domenech is the co-founder of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ publication The Federalist.
In addition to publishing countless homophobic and transphobic hit pieces, he has a looooong history of making disparaging remarks about queer people on Twitter, and he once had to issue an apology to SCOTUS Justice Elena Kagan for trying to out her in a blog post. (He later had to issue a second apology when his first apology ended up not being an actual apology.)
Immediately after writing the tweet, McCain, who never misses an opportunity to crow about free speech or how much she hates cancel culture, quickly disabled the public comments. We can’t imagine why!?!?
But thank god for Tweet Quotes. Here’s what fact checkers are saying…
Super funny how you have to turn comments off on this one. Your husband is a racist punk whose platform is outrage porn. He also appears to be suffering from some sort of allergic reaction that has made his eyes constantly swollen. Yikes https://t.co/X2dPrZf3UJ
— Murphy (@Murphceee) October 5, 2021
Not your homophobic husband. https://t.co/xZzzkIyunt
— Cody (@20Cody20) October 4, 2021
He is neither sexy or brilliant but thank goodness he's yours @MeghanMcCain! https://t.co/9DSRyPJMZX
— KT ???? (@koffee4two) October 5, 2021
Unemployed whiner says what?? https://t.co/FVYoD7LGMx
— Anne??? #NYSTRONG ? (@lglnrse) October 5, 2021
Your mom is great. But, your husband is none of these things you claim. But, you must know a lot of people think this way since you blocked replies.https://t.co/CSM1faLt7e
— Debbie Fein (@mynewusername) October 4, 2021
You are such a control freak you’ve turned off your comments from anybody but your friends. I thought you were going to quit Twitter https://t.co/2hmc3GUKBl
— maryk (@maryaucontraire) October 5, 2021
nope just another lying insurrectionist Fox once again can't find honest good help, I guess what the cat dragged in will have to do. https://t.co/aI4CzyIQTE
— Joni Marchese (@JoniMarchese) October 5, 2021
truly don’t understand how you continue to associate with the network that uplifted and continues to uplift a disgusting man who was terribly disrespectful to your family and so many ppl who call you their friends there just stood by and practically said or did nothing https://t.co/K3sN71jAJ6
— danie (@himbottomusrex) October 4, 2021
Such a snowflake you won't even allow people to comment. Anyway, your husband is neither sexy or brilliant. ? https://t.co/ShffaPdd87
— Phyllis Jackson (PJ) (@mngalal) October 5, 2021
I [email protected] for you. @MeghanMcCain he’s not sexy. https://t.co/Cxid4W2VFi
— Esteban Cabral (@Esteban16174050) October 4, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
3 Comments
Kangol2
Did Meghan McCain mention her fright-wing fanatic husband is a plagiarist?
You can Google “Ben Domenech plagiarism” to find lots of articles about the scandal, which he initially tried to defend, before he resigned in disgrace from the Washington Post, and apologized to his right-wing pals at National Review Online.
To quote Human Events: “Hours after offering his defense against charges of plagiarism, conservative blogger Ben Domenech last night apologized for using the work of other writers without attribution. The statement came at the end of whirlwind day for Domenech, who resigned from his job as a blogger for washingtonpost.com midday Friday amid mounting criticism about instances of plagiarism.”
Fahd
Neither sexy nor brilliant; just a bad person. Meghan and he are like two Huckabees, made for each other. My heart goes out to their child.
white-queer-african
They are both just so AWFUL! They sure deserve each other.