Can’t get your gym crush’s attention? These two new studies may hold the answer why

It’s not you, it’s him. Probably.

If you’ve been making eyes at your bulked-up gym crush for weeks and he still hasn’t given you the time of day (or asked for a spot at the benchpress), it might not be for lack of interest.

According to a report from Psychopharmacology, it could just be the juice talkin’.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

Gym crush just lifted up his shirt to wipe away sweat and it was everything I imagined pic.twitter.com/qIqqv9PrIa — EDDY ? (@SirEdwinLee) April 5, 2024

The recent study based on 171 adult men found that those using anabolic-androgenic steroids –– typically for boosting testosterone and enhancing muscle mass –– are more likely to have trouble recognizing “facial emotional expressions.” Especially looks of anger and disgust.

(Suddenly, so many cringeworthy gym moments make sense.)

Researchers speculated that behavioral effects associated with steroid use, like “increased aggression, anxiety, depression, and personality disorders,” could even stem from the non-verbal impairment.

So, maybe the 6’4″, perfectly-sculpted Adonis you’re admiring while perched on the stationary bikes can’t tell that you’re interested.

Or, he’s just straight.

Gym crush asked me to spot him so I’m thinking about a spring wedding pic.twitter.com/fUX7gSO94C — Dio (@anteuzi) April 7, 2024

Nevertheless, steroid usage in the LGBTQ+ community has grown over the years as a means of maintaining a certain physique.

A 2017 study reported that 5.2% of gay and bisexual men in Australia were using the drugs. Furthermore, a sizable 21.6% of gay and bi gym goers in San Francisco’s Castro District admitted to taking steroids at some point.

And the reason why is often the same one that brings us to the gym in the first place: a desire to achieve society’s male beauty standards.

“Most gay men are humiliated by cultural standards of masculinity,” psychotherapist Adam Blum of Gay Therapy Center told Them.

“The worst thing about gay men in the eyes of the culture is that we often have more feminine qualities, so in some ways it makes total sense that we’d try to compensate for the shame that we’ve experienced by creating bodies that are the masculine ideal.”

Gym crush: Can you give me a spot?



Me: Sure! pic.twitter.com/f27vlRnyp7 — Low Dropper for Jesus (@Mr_Everythng) April 8, 2024

That being said, the debate around brains and brawns might be shifting. Especially for those in the market for a serious relationship.

According to a new Brazilian study for Archives of Sexual Behavior, people tend to prioritize intelligence and kindness over attractiveness and money when selecting a partner.

Maybe nice guys don’t finish last after all?

The conclusion was based on responses from heterosexual, homosexual, and bisexual individuals. But there were some interesting takeaways based on the LGBTQ+ community’s responses in particular.

Apparently, “preference for kindness was particularly pronounced amongst bisexual individuals.”

And interestingly enough, physical attractiveness was not as important to members of the queer community as it was for heterosexual men. But both gay men and straight women valued “social status” as a trait more than any other group.

Looking like my gym crush got a boyfriend … pic.twitter.com/SwgWAcvYwO — Ty (@BelicBonds548) April 1, 2024

So, instead of trying to silently communicate with your gym crush across the floor, try spelling it out for him.

Maybe inquire about his favorite piece of classic literature if you’re looking for something more.

Or, just say nothing and tweet about it instead. Whatever gets you through a workout!

Check out some of our fave posts about gym crushes below.

gym crush with an engagement ring on… pic.twitter.com/dzQCiiihBj — Jay Bird (@jaykinney) April 4, 2024

I found my gym crush’s Twitter account and it looks like he’s straight. Welp let me start paying him dust when I see him in the gym now. I’m not even gonna look in his direction anymore pic.twitter.com/0QBca9y7o2 — Such a Tyrant (@Freexone_) April 3, 2024

this morning my straight gym crush slightly but actively touched my shoulder in a way that could have been gay platonic affection and i have been thinking about it for six hours — Terron Moore (@Terr) June 7, 2018

gym crush came over to talk to me but fist bumped me… chat what does this mean — twunk princess diana (@promisinghomo) April 5, 2024

Found previous gym crush on the apps, finally confirming he’s queer. The gay gods have smiled on me. pic.twitter.com/cqCdVqcm95 — Adam James (@adamj_griff) September 5, 2021

me making eye contact with my gym crush last night pic.twitter.com/NZu6mHjwsS — Ty (@_teekaloo_) April 5, 2024

Successfully flirted with gym crush at CrossFit and acquired Instagram in between sets… we’re playing to win this cuffing season girls and gays! https://t.co/zBXZyvUoNV — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 9, 2020

Wore a Pride shirt to the gym so my gym crush would know I’m gay but he being wasn’t there today pic.twitter.com/l9M9wMPA9N — Nick Brenner (@nbren15) December 28, 2019