Carl Nassib just made a big announcement about his future

Carl Nassib (Photo: @carlnassib/Instagram)

Football player Carl Nassib, 30, announced this morning that he is retiring from the sport. The announcement comes a few days after it emerged he remained unsigned going into the new football season.

Nassib, who heralds from Pennsylvania, was the only out-gay player in the NFL. He came out in June 2021 while playing for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team was supportive of his decision. However, the Raiders let him go in March 2022. There’s no suggestion this had anything to do with Nassib’s sexuality. Afterward, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract. That expired earlier this year, leaving many wondering where Nassib might go next.

This morning on Instagram, Nassib posted several notes.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me but after seven seasons and just over 100 NFL games I am officially retiring from football to concentrate on my company Rayze,” Nassib said.

Launched last year, Rayze is an app that connects people with the nonprofits that interest them. It’s designed to support people in giving something back to the causes that matter to them. NBC News revealed it secured some major seed funding last year.

“It really feels like just yesterday starting out as a walk-on at Penn State. Football has given me more than I ever could have imagined,” Nassib continued on Instagram. “I can truly hang up my helmet for the last time knowing I gave it everything I had.

“Growing up I loved how fun football was. I loved the pursuit of perfection. I loved the small window where every player has to chase their dreams. It makes it all the more exciting if you get there. It was always my dream to play in the NFL, even as a walk-on, and I really feel like the luckiest guy on the planet.”

Gratitude

He went on to thank “God, my family and friends” for being there for him. He also thanked his agent, Bryan Ayrault.

“Brian was the first person in the football industry I came out to and he didn’t blink. He encouraged and motivated me to follow through with my announcement.”

Nassib went on to thank coaches, teammates and football bosses who had supported him in his career. He ended with some words of advice for others.

“To anyone who has a dream of being the best, never let anyone convince you it’s impossible. Be the best you can be in everything you do. Work hard, make smart decisions and be kind to others.

“I am so excited for the next chapter of my life and to give Rayze everything that I have. I am also looking forward to working alongside the NFL on DEI and exciting philanthropic efforts in the future. Wish me luck!”