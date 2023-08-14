Carl Nassib’s hot gay summer with his gorgeous BF is making everyone want to play two-hand touch

Carl Nassib may not be on an NFL roster this training camp. But the trailblazing football star is doing something better than running drills in the summer heat: he’s on a European vacay with his super hot boyfriend!

Nassib and his beau, Olympian Søren Dahl, have been sharing more and more of themselves together over the last year. Recently, Nassib has posted Instagram stories from Rome, and shared a picture of him and Dahl sitting down for a romantic dinner on Lake Como.

The two gents look tanned, relaxed and dapper (Outsports had the screenshot first).

Nassib, to his credit, has never shied away from discussing his dating life. Shortly after coming out, he confirmed on a teammate’s podcast he was dating somebody.

That fall, Nassib started sharing pictures of his then-boyfriend, who accompanied him to games.

Nassib and Dahl made their social media debut last September, when the decorated Danish swimmer included a photo of Nassib on his “summer dump” (naturally, Nassib replied with heart emojis).

Earlier this summer, Nassib paid a sweet tribute to Dahl on his 30th birthday. The defensive end posted several photos of him and Dahl on Instagram. His caption read, “Happy birthday to the best boyfriend I could dream of. Thanks for laughing at my jokes. Jeg elsker dig så meget”

“Jeg elsker dig så meget” means “I love you so much” in Danish.

When Nassib turned 30 himself in April, he and Dahl professed their love for one another.

Nassib, who became the first active out gay NFL player when he came out in June 2021, has enjoyed great success on the gridiron since revealing his truth. In his first-ever game as an out player, he forced a game-winning fumble!

The Carl Nassib forced fumble that set up the Raiders' game-winner TD ?



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cLJSVr9Kaz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 14, 2021

Last year, Nassib played an integral role in his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’, signature win of the season. He made a couple of big plays on “Monday Night Football,” helping Tom Brady complete the epic comeback victory.

Carl Nassib comes up with a clutch sack ?



?: #NOvsTB on ESPN

?: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/61o9pQEjou pic.twitter.com/EmVYQIfpAi — NFL (@NFL) December 6, 2022

Nassib has made the playoffs each year since coming out, erasing any concerns that an out player would somehow negatively impact his team.

Despite that stellar track record, Nassib isn’t currently on a roster. That doesn’t mean he won’t play in the NFL season (he signed with the Buccaneers last August as well). But time is ticking, considering the regular season is roughly three weeks away.

But even without football, Nassib will have a busy fall. He was recently named to the board to the United Way of Chester County, a community organization in his home county. (Nassib is the founder of Rayze, an app that matches users with local non-profits.)

He’s also slated to speak as a “financial wellness nerd” at a financial advisors event in October, two months into the NFL season.

For the time being, Nassib appears to be relishing his freedom away from the field. He told Men’s Health last year he hasn’t taken a vacation in a decade, due to the demands of the NFL.

It’s great to see Nassib making up for lost time with the love of his life. His place in sports history is secure, regardless of whether he plays another down.