Celeb stylist Johnny Wujek unveils his new prom collection & now everyone’s begging to be his date

Celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek has gone from making whipped cream bras for Katy Perry to designing Gen Z prom outfits and all while looking like a total snacc.

The out 44-year-old rose to fame working with Perry during her “California Gurls” days back in 2010.

The pair quickly formed a tight bond and he went on to costume design many of her videos, tours, the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015, as well as campy outfits for everything from the Met Gala to American Idol.

“It was all about just kind of pushing the boundaries,” Wujek told People last year about working with Perry. “She’s so beautiful and sexy, and yet she has such a great sense of humor. So that allowed us to really play around.”

Wujek parlayed his high-profile gig as the pop diva’s right-hand man into being a fashion expert on television.

In 2012, he began serving as creative director of photo shoots for season 19 and 20 of America’s Top Model. Next came being a judge on Project Runway All Stars and for two seasons he was the costume designer on voguing competition series Legendary.

Wujek’s sartorial talents received industry acclaim after he took home the Emmy award for his work on the Disney+ series The Quest in 2022.

But Wujek is not all work and no play. When not busy with all his professional endeavors, he spends a lot of time staying ridiculously fit.

And for someone who works so well with clothes, he’s not afraid to shed his.

Got to flaunt those gym gains!

While he’s got the bod of a personal trainer, Wujek’s true passion is still fashion and now he’s using his skills to give teens an elevated prom experience at an affordable price.

Earlier this month, Wujek collaborated with JC Penney to unveil his brand new inclusive prom collection featuring suits, gowns, and red carpet-approved separates.

“This collection brings all of the experiences of being at the Grammys, being on the red carpet and awards season. You walk into prom and you’re a burst of color!” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“There’s something for everyone — It’s genderless, colorful and exciting and pieces that you can really mix and match and play with. I wanted everyone to have something to be their most authentic selves and express their energy, being accepted, being seen.”

Proving the 22-piece collection isn’t just for those heading to prom, Wujek modeled one of the formal pieces and looked ready for a fab night out on the town with the boys.

“The coat tails zip off to become a cropped tux jacket,” he captioned the photo wearing the long sleeve tuxedo jacket with removable tails. “More bang for your buck baby.”

Rock star status unlocked!

The prom collection comes one year after he created a line of watches for Armitron.

While Wujek has since ditched styling celebs, the costume designer has continued taking up creative pursuits and has started DJing and directing.

Move over J.Lo, there’s a new triple quadruple threat in the house!

See more of Wujek’s prom line here and then check out more pics of him rocking fierce fits in various stages of undress below: