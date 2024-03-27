PHOTOS: These queer fashion stylists are dressing all your favorite stars & owning the red carpet

It appears that behind nearly every fabulous red carpet look, is an even more fabulous queer stylist.

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled their list of Hollywood’s Top 25 Stylists and, not surprisingly, many hail from the LGBTQ+ community.

From turning Demi Moore into the ultimate swan and Zendaya’s robot couture eleganza to Hunter Schafer‘s parade of Hunger Games slays and Andrew Scott’s endless red carpet serves, these queer tastemakers’ fashion game is unmatched.

Click through to see the LGBTQ+ celebrity stylists that have Hollywood sashaying down the runway looking absolutely sickening …