PHOTOS: These queer fashion stylists are dressing all your favorite stars & owning the red carpet

It appears that behind nearly every fabulous red carpet look, is an even more fabulous queer stylist.
On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter unveiled their list of Hollywood’s Top 25 Stylists and, not surprisingly, many hail from the LGBTQ+ community.
From turning Demi Moore into the ultimate swan and Zendaya’s robot couture eleganza to Hunter Schafer‘s parade of Hunger Games slays and Andrew Scott’s endless red carpet serves, these queer tastemakers’ fashion game is unmatched.
Click through to see the LGBTQ+ celebrity stylists that have Hollywood sashaying down the runway looking absolutely sickening …
Brad Goreski
Goreski has been working the camera since his early days on The Rachel Zoe Project to his gigs on Fashion Police, Canada’s Drag Race and even the controversial gay Real Housewives-esque reality series The Real Friends of WeHo.
But it’s his flawless work with celebrities like Demi Moore that make him one of the most sought-after stylists in the biz. And his recent serve dressing Moore for the Feud: Capote Vs. The Swans was one for the record books.
“I’ve been working with Demi since 2008. I think what we do together is sophisticated and sexy. She has an impressive knowledge of fashion history, which makes dressing her fun. She’s an icon,” the 46-year-old told THR.
“The Balmain swan dress was too perfect. I showed it to Demi at the fitting and she fell in love with it. I could tell she felt beautiful and powerful.”
Tens across the board.
Law Roach
From his stint on gone-too-soon voguing competition series Legendary to being Zendaya’s “image architect,” 2024 Queerties Style Icon nominee Law Roach always does what needs to be done!
A year ago, Roach caused a seismic couture rattle when he abruptly announced he was retiring from styling. However, he’s continued to work his magic crafting a series of head-turning looks during Zendaya’s Dune Part 2 press tour.
“I guess I’m not fully retired,” he quipped to THR, before elaborating on “Zendaya’s Muguler robot moment.”
“We were scared to ask for it and we thought the best way to do it was in Paris, so we flew there to have a meeting with the Mugler team. We pitched them the idea and explained how it would be such an impactful moment,” he added. “It was validating to see [it] happen.”
Roach is currently dressing Zendaya on her Challengers press tour and will be conjuring up the perfect Met Gala ensemble as she’s co-chairing this year’s event on May 6th.
The first Monday in May can’t come soon enough!
Dara Allen
Dara’s knowledge of the industry runs deep having been a runway model, journalist, editor and is currently the fashion director at Interview magazine.
On top of her professional successes, Dara has also been instrumental in bringing trans visibility to the forefront of fashion. This was further enhanced upon joining forces with Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer this fall.
The dynamic duo started working together during Schafer’s press tour for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and created an endless array of gag-worthy looks.
“We’re conjuring emotion and mood through fabric and material with life as a stage. It’s about the alignment of the occasion, location and look, just like I do when I create images for magazines,” Dara said of working with Schafer.
“The response to our very first look — a Schiaparelli dress made of painted brush strokes — was pretty special. It was one of the first premieres after the strike. There was a craving for showbiz, story and surprise.”
And they left us well fed!
Warren Alfie Baker
Baker has the enviable task of dressing some of the handsomest men in Hollywood, including Matt Bomer, Glen Powell, Andrew Garfield, Ben Affleck, Phil Dunster and red carpet king Andrew Scott.
He’s been working with Scott for the last year and was the one responsible for putting the All of Us Strangers hunk in all those sick fits throughout award season.
“Andrew loves color, and we wanted to play in the yellow world, as it’s not often seen on the red carpet,” Baker said of the actor’s custom Etro suit and dyed-to-match Christian Louboutin shoes at the Indie Spirit Awards.
Baker, who is married to British television host James McCourt, will next be putting his stylistic touches on Glen Powell as he readies to being promoting Netflix‘s Hit Man andTwisters this summer.
Jason Bolden
Bolden’s fashion magic helps take his clients to the next level.
Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Alicia Keys, Vanessa Hudgens, and Dwyane Wade are just a few of the celebrities that have seen their style status skyrocket after working with the 42-year-old fashionista.
In addition to his sartorial wizardry, Bolden broke ground as his marriage to interior designer Adair Curtis was one of the first Black gay weddings to air on television during a 2012 episode of VH1’s La La’s Full Court Life.
Prior to welcoming their son in 2021, Bolden and Adair’s relationship was also the subject of the Netflix series Styling Hollywood.
As of late, Bolden has been dressing Nicole Kidman, who has been giving him “great” parenting advice, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.
It was during the Oscars that Bolden and Erivo came up with the idea for her fierce green leather Louis Vuitton ensemble that gave fans a glimpse into her upcoming turn as Elphaba.
Bolden is flying high and defying gravity!
Andrew Mukamal
For Andrew Mukamal, life in plastic is fantastic!
The 37-year-old Barbiecore king has come a long way since first appearing as an assistant to polarizing fashion publicist Kelly Cutrone on the short-lived Bravo series Kell on Earth in 2010.
THR has since crowned Mukamal stylist of the year for helping turn Barbie into a worldwide fashion trend thanks to his collaboration with Margot Robbie on an endless procession of doll-inspired red carpet getups.
As far as having Robbie eschew classic Barbie pink for a sequin black Schiaparelli dress for the film’s LA premiere, Mukamal said it was all about giving fans something different.
“I felt it would be exciting and unexpected for Margot to not wear pink, after we had been embracing Barbie’s signature color for almost all other appearances,” he told THR. “Manolo Blahnik designed us the perfect Barbie mule, which we then made in a dozen colors.”
Mukamal and Robbie recently turned their collaboration on the press tour into the coffee table book Barbie: The World Tour.
Now that is a read!
Honorable mention: Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald
Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald helped turn Colman Domingo into our reigning fashion king hitting every one of the Oscar nominee’s award season looks out of the park.
We’re not sure how either of the stylist duo identify, but Domingo is a gay legend and we bow down to all three.
