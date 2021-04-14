Change your passwords! Dating site Manhunt reveals major data breach

The popular gay dating site Manhunt has revealed a hacker gained access to the account information of the website’s nearly 6 million users in February 2021.

TechCrunch reports that Manhunt revealed the hack in a notice filed with the Washington attorney general. The notice claims the hacker “gained access to a database that stored account credentials for Manhunt users,” and “downloaded the usernames, email addresses, and passwords for a subset of our users” in the breach.

Related: Manhunt is trending and straight gamers are clutching their motion controllers

It remains unclear if any of the data in the breach was scrambled or otherwise encoded, and exactly how many users are affected. Manhunt claims it began alerting users in mid-March to begin password resets to protect account information. That response has also invited new criticism, as the company did not actually inform users of the hack itself, or that user information might have been stolen.

This isn’t the first time Manhunt, or its parent company Online-Buddies Inc., has endured criticism for its handling of a data breach. In 2019, Jack’d–a dating app owned by Online-Buddies at the time–also experienced a massive data breach that exposed personal data including private photos and user locations.