Here’s how Charlie Carver celebrated his 35th birthday yesterday

Charlie Carver (Photo: Shutterstock)

Many happy returns to Hollywood hunk, Charlie Carver. The American Horror Story actor (and his straight twin brother Max), celebrated turning 35 yesterday.

While such a milestone birthday might usually have prompted a party, a vacation, or restaurant outing, Carver shared that he marked the occasion in a very different way. He and Max joined a SAG-AFRA picket line.

“Can think of no better way to spend my birthday. No wishes, just demands for a fair deal 🎂” Charlie posted in a caption on Instagram. The photo showed both him and Max holding placards.

What’s the strike about?

Members of the actors union SAG-AFRA went on strike last month, at the same time as members of the Writers Guild of America. It’s the first time in over six decades that both unions have taken simultaneous strike action.

SAG-AFRA is in dispute with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. It wants better pay and job security. It is also highlighting disparities in the new age of streaming. For example, actors used to often get paid fees when shows and movies were repeated on TV. That doesn’t happen on streaming platforms. The union also has concerns about how AI may be used to deprive actors of jobs.

As the strike continues, major productions such as Deadpool 3 and Gladiator 2 have been put on hold, along with many TV shows and award ceremonies.

Charlie and Max were born in San Francisco on July 31st, 1988. Charlie is best known for his roles on Desperate Housewives, Teen Wolf, When We Rise, and American Horror Story. He appeared in The Boys In The Band on Broadway and in the Netflix movie of the same name. He came out as gay in 2016.

Brother Max is also an actor. He also appeared in Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf and had a small role in last year’s The Batman movie.

Check out some more pics of Charlie Carver below.