20-year-old chess champ denies using vibrating anal beads in wildest cheating scandal ever

Hans Niemann is a 20-year-old American chess prodigy who received the title of grandmaster in 2021.

In 2022, he beat five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at The Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis and quickly became embroiled in a truly wild scandal.

While Carlsen accused Niemann of cheating to win and withdrew from the competition, various theories began to spread online about how it would be possible to cheat during in-person play.

Although NPR noted that some had discussed the use of a buzzer that could fit into a shoe, one of the more sensational theories that has gained traction involved using vibrating anal beads that could discern what move to make based on when Niemann was zapped via a remote.

Ouch!

Chilling on the 40th floor while Piers Morgan obsesses over *****

I remain unfazed, perspicacious, and composed on the path to World Junior Champion. pic.twitter.com/byRD6BuVJ9 — Hans Niemann (@HansMokeNiemann) September 26, 2023

On Monday, Niemann went on Piers Morgan’s show Piers Morgan Uncensored to set the record straight on the sex toy hoopla.

“Again to be clear on the specific allegation, have you ever used anal beads while playing chess?” Morgan asked, before noting, “not a question I’d ever thought I’d ask, to be honest.”

Niemann categorically denied using anal beads to help secure a win.

“Your curiosity is a bit concerning, you know, maybe you’re personally interested,” Niemann responded to Morgan. “But I can tell you no.”

Watch the interaction at the 2:45 mark below:

While he denied inserting anything up his rectum to check mate his competition, the theory was further propagated in a since-deleted tweet by Elon Musk.

“Obviously, it’s very disheartening to be accused of cheating after that victory,” Niemann said. “That is not a serious theory. That was something that was taken out of context and that was never a serious thing.”

Despite the allegations, the 20-year-old confessed to cheating during online chess games when he was 12 and 16. But he denied ever cheating against Carlsen and any other face-to face, in-person game.

After the cheating scandal first rocked the high-end chess world, Niemann filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit against Carlsen over the summer.

“My lawsuit speaks for itself,” Niemann wrote on the app formerly known as Twitter and included a snap of the suit.

My lawsuit speaks for itself https://t.co/rOfUxiNYCH — Hans Niemann (@HansMokeNiemann) October 20, 2022

In June, a judge dismissed the case.

Now with the scandal behind him, Niemann said he’s ready to face Carlsen again in a future tournament.

“These difficult times have only strengthened my resolve and character and have only invigorated me even more to reach the top of chess,” he said, per CNN.

“There will be a day when I will be the best chess player in the world, and I think it’s time to let my chess speak for itself.”

It appears the case of the vibrating anal beads has been finally put to rest.

For now.