Cher on how she “invented” auto-tune 25 years ago and the way record execs first reacted

Let’s revisit Cher’s often overlooked “It’s A Man’s World” ahead of its special deluxe edition re-release
With a special deluxe edition & first vinyl pressing of her iconic 1995 album out later this week, let’s revisit Cher’s timeless album “It’s a Man’s World”
abfab
Better sit down kids
I’ll tell you why, kids
You might not understand, kids
But give it a try, kids
Now how should I put this
I’ve got something to say
You mother is staying
But I’m going away
No, we’re not mad, kids
It’s hard to say why
Your mother and I
Don’t see eye to eye
Say your prayers before you go to bed
Make sure you get yourself to school on time
I know you’ll do the things your mother asks
She’s gonna need you most to stay in line
Keep in mind your mother’s gonna need
Your help a whole lot more than she ever did before
No more fights over little things because
I won’t be here to stop them anymore
I know you don’t want this, neither do we
But sometimes things happen
That we can’t foresee
Now try to be calm, kids
And don’t look so sad
Just cause I am leaving
I’ll still be your dad
Just remember I love you
And though I’m not here
Just call if you need me
And I’ll always be near
abfab
Oh, Sonny.
Donston
Autotune/voice pitching was around in hip-hop and funk music for many years before “Believe”. Hell, it had been used in a decent amount of dance music before then, which is likely why producers used it there. It did bring that technique to a more wider and pop based audience.
abfab
Yo, Don! ox
mikhailmaui
Donston, where did you get your information? Auto-Tune was not introduced until 1997 by the American company Antares Audio Technologies. Auto-Tune was developed by Andy Hildebrand, a Ph.D. and NOT released until September 19, 1997. Anything used prior to that was NOT auto-tune as Hildebrand had the patent. Believe was released in 1998, though not the first song to use auto-tune. Kid Rock actually used auto-tune on his song “Only God Knows Why”, off his “Devil Without a Cause” album, was the first popular song to utilize the vocoder-like Auto-Tune effect. Auto-tune did not become a fixture in hip-hop until the late 2000’s, then fading out, then making a resurgence in 2010.
ShaverC
Why put the word invented in quotes? In the quote provided she clearly gave credit to others.