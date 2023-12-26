Cheyenne Jackson’s festive family tradition wows the internet

Cheyenne Jackson (Photo: Shutterstock)

Many families have their own holiday traditions, and this includes same-sex families. Actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson posted a video to his Instagram on Christmas Eve and delighted his followers.

Jackson married his husband Jason Landau in September 2014. In October 2016, they became parents to twins Willow and Ethan. Every since Christmas 2018, when the twins were two years old, they filmed themselves strutting down their hallway as if it were a catwalk, to the soundtrack of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”.

Watch below. Jackson says he was holding the camera this year.

“It’s just so joyful ❤️” commented actress Melanie Lynskey. “Make them do it until they’re elderly.”

“Oh my goodness ❤️” said another follower. “I’ve been following since the first strut and I hope this tradition never fails! 🎅🏻🌹”

Claybourne Elder

For more festive adorableness, here’s a sweet video from gay actor Claybourne Elder (The Gilded Age). He posted a video of how he explained Christmas to his young son, Bo (full name: Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder).