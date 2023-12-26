Cheyenne Jackson’s festive family tradition wows the internet

Many families have their own holiday traditions, and this includes same-sex families. Actor and singer Cheyenne Jackson posted a video to his Instagram on Christmas Eve and delighted his followers.
Jackson married his husband Jason Landau in September 2014. In October 2016, they became parents to twins Willow and Ethan. Every since Christmas 2018, when the twins were two years old, they filmed themselves strutting down their hallway as if it were a catwalk, to the soundtrack of Wham!’s “Last Christmas”.
Watch below. Jackson says he was holding the camera this year.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
“It’s just so joyful ❤️” commented actress Melanie Lynskey. “Make them do it until they’re elderly.”
“Oh my goodness ❤️” said another follower. “I’ve been following since the first strut and I hope this tradition never fails! 🎅🏻🌹”
Claybourne Elder
For more festive adorableness, here’s a sweet video from gay actor Claybourne Elder (The Gilded Age). He posted a video of how he explained Christmas to his young son, Bo (full name: Claybourne Philip Rosen-Elder).
Related:
Out ‘Gilded Age’ actor Claybourne Elder talks about the perks of having a gay older brother
“We’re going to hell, but it’s cute because we’re going as a family!”
Cheyenne Jackson shares what happened when he bumped into his former bully at their high school reunion
Jackson said he’d not been planning to attend but an old friend talked him into it.