This clip of a teenage Pete Buttigieg is going viral for all the right reasons

Pete Buttigieg‘s recent takedown of Ron DeSantis reminded viewers that the Transportation Secretary can speak intelligently on many more issues than just our chaotic airline industry (though he can certainly do that, too).
“Brilliant” was a common word in the thousands of comments on the DeSantis clip, and now one member of Team Pete has taken the opportunity to show just how articulate and insightful he’s always been.
Twitter user @chyeaok dug up a clip from Buttigieg’s freshman year in college, and it’s a far cry from most teenage discourse…or at least what we can remember of ours.
During a 2001 forum on George W. Bush’s first hundred days in office at Harvard’s Institute of Politics, then 19-year-old Buttigieg stepped up to the mic to address a panel that included former White House Communications Director David Gergen and New York Times political correspondent Richard Berke.
“Hi. My name is Peter Buttigieg and I’m a freshman here at the college. It’s my understanding from generations older than mine that most of the people in them who went into public service did so out of inspiration for a grand figure who was usually the American president,” the future presidential candidate said. “It seems like the presidency has now evolved into what’s called the MBA White House, or the corporate model.”
“What’s happened to the image of the American presidency? And just because we know more about the men who were president, is that magic really gone forever?” he asked.
Sharing the clip, @chyeaok commented: “Welp since Pete Buttigieg is trending, I’ll reshare one of my favorite clips of young Pete asking a question at a college event. Don’t let anyone tell you he’s fake or doing an Obama impression or something. He’s literally always been this thoughtful and introspective.”
Watch:
In a followup tweet, @chyeok provided the panel’s response:
My bad for cutting out the answer! It was long-ish and wouldn’t fit in its entirety in a Twitter length clip.
You can listen to it here at around 5:20https://t.co/syPp9QTbel
— chyea ok (@chyeaok) September 27, 2022
The clip was a hit:
Jeez…even baby Secretary Mayor Pete was brilliant. 😳
— Kortney, Brunch Democrat ⚖🍦🕺 (@KokoVeebs) September 26, 2022
Watching this video brought tears to my eyes. The question, the words, the way they’re posed… just beautiful.
— 💕☮️ (@CmooreTruth) September 26, 2022
He really is SO impressive.
— Quid Malmborg (@QMalmborg) September 26, 2022
If I had a son, I’d be so f’in proud if he were anything like Pete. 🇺🇸🌈👏☮️
— Dennis Votes Blue in 2022 (@MC_Scob) September 26, 2022
There aren’t many who could make David Gergen speechless, but Teen Pete seems to blow him away.
— Only 20% of Americans Have “Freedom” (@leafingbookstea) September 26, 2022
A favorite clip. Such a clear mind.
— Diana Serbe-Viola (@DianaViola16) September 26, 2022
One commenter even supplied another impressive college Pete clip, this time as a sophomore shortly after 9/11:
Pete Buttigieg in college, 2001, shortly after 9/11. I feel like instead of saying some random first word, Pete probably just went for a very thoughtful first paragraph at age… two. 😂 pic.twitter.com/WJijy5dCnH
— Gah! I’m just a fan sharing tidbits🏳️🌈 (@petetidbits) July 10, 2022
And tumbling further down the rabbit hole, “there’s the eighth-grade Pete who wrote this award-winning essay about the need for law”:
Then there’s the eighth-grade Pete who wrote this award-winning essay about the need for law. pic.twitter.com/GEfDg1NJJl
— 🌻🐝🚂 Roseville MN For DOTPete 🚂🐝🌻 (@Roseville4Pete) September 26, 2022
