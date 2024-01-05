Closeted cowboys, male spies in love & more queer erotic thrillers to stream this weekend

Ben Whishaw and Edward Holcroft in “London Spy.” Image: BBC

Everyone is talking about Saltburn, the provocative new thriller from director Emerald Fennell. The film, which stars Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan, features truly outrageous and insane homoerotic scenes between its two studly stars, as well as a darkly twisted—and often hilarious—plot that intentionally goes way over the top.

These erotic thrillers might be just the thing to treat your burns after watching Barry Keoghan do some crazy things—no seriously, just wait till you get to the bathtub scene.

Read on for queer erotic thrillers to stream this weekend…

Chloe

Atom Egoyan’s 2009 film stars Julianne Moore as gynecologist Catherine, who suspects that her college professor husband, David (Liam Neeson), is cheating. Her life is turned upside down when she hires an enigmatic escort, Chloe (Amanda Seyfried), to tempt David and see how far he’ll go. As Chloe seduces David, she also slowly begins to seduce Catherine, who is both mortified and turned on by Chloe’s tales of her sexy trysts with her husband. Chloe has fun with the viewer, never revealing the mysterious title character’s true intentions, while also throwing viewers for a loop with multiple plot twists.

Now streaming on Fubo and Showtime.

Pornography: A Thriller

Just what is going on in this surreal 2009 David Kittredge film? In three separate but interconnected tales, adult film star Mark Anton (Jared Grey), who has given up sex work for a photography career, takes one last gig he quickly regrets; years later, film theorist and author Michael (Matthew Montgomery) finds himself in danger while researching what happened to Mark Anton during his final movie; and another adult film star, Matt Stevens (Pete Scherer), finds himself and the world around him unraveling as he attempts to make The Mark Anton Story, based on strange dreams he’s been having. Don’t expect any clear answers in this strange movie, which relies heavily on dream logic and audience interpretation, but stay for the eye candy and interesting questions it asks.

Available to purchase digitally on Apple TV.

The Power of the Dog

Toxic masculinity is on full display in this difficult-to-watch but riveting 2021 film by Jane Campion. Set in 1925 Montana, The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank, an emotionally damaged cattle rancher who develops a strange, volatile relationship with his brother’s (Jesse Plemons) sensitive new stepson, Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee). While Phil is cruel to Peter, the boy soon deduces that Phil has some homoerotic secrets of his own. This dark film explores the evils that toxic men pass down to one another and their very dire consequences. And the dark ending turns the entire plot on its head.

Now streaming on Netflix.

London Spy

Tom Rob Smith’s 2015 limited series is, on its surface, a sexually-tinged spy thriller. But like any good mystery, there’s more than meets the eye here. Danny (Ben Whishaw), a hard partying London lad, finds his messy life transformed when he falls for polite and low-key Alex (Edward Holcroft). But one day, Alex disappears, and Danny finds out that Alex may have been involved in the Secret Intelligence Service. As Danny’s world is thrown into chaos, he sets out to find out just who Alex is (or was), if their love was real, and what happened to him.

Now streaming on Xumo.

The Kicker

After Sharon Stone starred in the seminal erotic thriller, Basic Instinct, her stardom naturally led to hosting Saturday Night Live in 1992. When she played her opening monologue as her character Catherine Tramell, some conservative viewers complained and the scene was never rei-aired! Check it out below.