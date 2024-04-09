Cody Belew in a corseted Christian Siriano suit wasn’t even the gayest thing at the CMT Awards

Cody Belew is bringing the queer eleganza to country music.
The out singer turned it all the way out on the red carpet at the 2024 CMT Awards in Austin on Sunday by rocking a shimmering copper suit by his good friend, renowned fashion designer and Project Runway winner/host Christian Siriano.
Belew accented the fierce cropped blazer, sheer top and slick flare slacks with a glittery corset that the singer made himself.
He was snatched for the gods!
The Voice & beyond …
Belew first got on our radars after making it all the way to the top 8 on The Voice back in 2012.
Since then he’s brought his euphoric brand of southern glam rock on the road to open for acts such as Delta Rae, Florida Georgia Line, and Rascal Flatts, among others.
After releasing his self-titled debut EP in 2022, Belew was named to CMT’s 2023 Listen Up program, which provides cross-brand support for the music and videos of a select group of rising stars in country music. Past participants have included ally queens like Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini.
Since then, he has been releasing music that makes bold political and fashion statements. His track “Charlene” centered on religious intolerance by those who use faith to chastise the LGBTQ+ community, while the banger “I Did It For Love” showed off Belew’s flamboyant rock-n-roll swagger with eye-popping looks second only to his powerful vocals.
Loud & proud
While storming the CMT Awards red carpet, Belew opened up about his experience being an out gay country music artist.
“I never wanted it to be an issue but then the world kind of forced me into my activism which forced it into my music. I’ve come a long way in my own acceptance of how I want to present that,” he told Billboard’s Tetris Kell.
“Nowadays I feel like it is important to be honest in a world that is trying to divide us and sequester us and strip us down. Now I just stand in my truth and it’s up to you to stand with me or not.”
It’s fantastic to see Belew joining the ranks of fellow queer artists like Orville Peck and Brandi Carlile to make country music a more inclusive space.
And when you also factor in Beyonce‘s history-making turn becoming the first Black woman to top the country album charts with Cowboy Carter, all the long-overdue representation truly is music to everyone’s ears!
Check out all the queer artists and allies decked out in their honky-tonk finery on the CMT Awards red carpet and then watch Melissa Etheridge & Kelsea Ballerini tear the roof off with a duet of “Come to My Window“….
Sam Williams
Hank Williams Jr.’s son went for a shirtless serve underneath his embellished blazer and pink flare slacks.
Chris Housman
The “Drag Queen” singer had us gooped and gagged with this royal blue ensemble.
Angie K
The out Latina singer brought all the satin drama.
The Kentucky Gentlemen
The gay twin brothers stunned with their complementary getups.
Lily Rose
Lily went for a casual vibe in her leather and suede combo.
Cody Alan
The CMT host added that extra sparkle to his all black fit.
Melissa Etheridge
All rise for Queen Melissa!
Cody Belew
The slayage.
Gayle King
The ally queen did not come to play in this insane chartreuse pantsuit. MOTHER.
Trisha Yearwood
Come thru GLAMAZON!
Kelsea Ballerini & Melissa Etheridge perform “Come to My Window”
