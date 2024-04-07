slays, serves & stuns

PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Colman Domingo, JoJo Siwa, Gus Kenworthy & all the fiercest fits of the week

By
weekly fashion

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Wilson Cruz‘s toasty turtleneck, Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman’s tummy tease, Jackie Cox’s Star Trek tribute, or Chris Olsen’s right to bare arms, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…

Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott

Andrew brought the Don Johnson Miami Vice vibes in a chartreuse Giuliva Heritage suit at the Ripley premiere in LA.

Colman Domingo

Colman Domingo

Colman oozed sensuality by going sans bowtie in this tuxedo fit at the 10th Annual Truth Awards in LA.

Wilson Cruz

Wilson Cruz

Wilson’s crisp monochromatic moment ruled over the Star Trek: Discovery fan screening in NYC.

JoJo Siwa

Jojo Siwa

JoJo channeled classic rock drag in this KISS-inspired ensemble at the iHeart Radio Music Awards in LA.

Gus Kenworthy

Gus Kenworthy

Gus loosened up his buttons at the premiere of the Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead remake in LA.

Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman

Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman

JBC was crop top chic at the Civil War premiere in LA.

Jackie Cox

Jackie Cox

The Drag Race legend paid homage to Nichelle Nichols’ iconic turn as Uhura for the Star Trek: Discovery screening in NYC.

Lance Bass

Lance Bass

Lance complimented his edgy getup with just the perfect amount of manspread at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter

Billy drought some demure drama to the The Williams Institute’s Legacy gala in LA.

Alex Consani

Alex Consani

 The supermodel and TikTok sensation glamorously stormed the Netflix‘s Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver album release party red carpet in Queens, NY.

E.L. Losada

E.L. Losada

E.L. Losada (Euriamis Losada) looking snatched in one of his self-designed custom luxury crochet tops at the premiere of Los Frikis at the Miami Film Festival.

Robert Gant

Robert Gant

The OG Queer As Folk hunk looked dapper AF at the The Legacy gala in LA.

Chris Olsen

Chris Olsen

Chris was tank top chic in this slick neutral look at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

BD Wong

BD Wong

We’re obsessed with BD’s denim-weave three-piece suit at the Apex for Youth gala in NYC.

Niecy Nash-Betts

Niecy Nash

MOTHER has arrived. Niecy slayed in this off-the-shoulder serve at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

Big Freedia

Big Freedia

BF was a lace legend at the 10th Annual Truth Awards in LA.

Barry Manilow

Barry Manilow

The 80-year-old icon bedazzled all the fanilows at the 30th Annual Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards in Palm Springs.

Scarlett Bobo

Scarlett Bobo

The Canada’s Drag Race queen was serving Pink realness at the Pound Town Wrestling: Light It Up event in West Hollywood.

Justice Smith, Jane Schoenbrun, Brigette Lundy-Paine 

Justice Smith, Jane Schoenbrun, Brigette Lundy-Paine

Justice, Jane and Brigette were all the buzz at the I Saw the TV Glow premiere in LA.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley 

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

Like mother, like son! Liz and Damian stunned with their supermodel genetics at the Strictly Confidential screening in NYC.

Cher & Beyonce

Cher & Beyonce

Scientists are still investigating how cameras & mere mortals did not melt from all the intergalactic queen energy in this snap taken at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

