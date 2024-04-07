PHOTOS: Andrew Scott, Colman Domingo, JoJo Siwa, Gus Kenworthy & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Wilson Cruz‘s toasty turtleneck, Jeffrey Boyer-Chapman’s tummy tease, Jackie Cox’s Star Trek tribute, or Chris Olsen’s right to bare arms, the lewks looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…