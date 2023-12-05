Colman Domingo gets candid about being a “53-year-old heartthrob” & meeting his husband on Craigslist

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Colman Domingo is getting his long overdue flowers.

Following his 2022 Emmy win for his performance on HBO’s Euphoria, Domingo is receiving some of the best reviews of his acclaimed career for his role as gay civil rights legend Bayard Rustin in the Netflix biopic Rustin.

The Oscar buzz is deafening.

As if that wasn’t enough, Domingo, who was a Queerty Pride50 honoree, is set to finish off 2023 with another commanding performance as Mister in the musical adaptation of The Color Purple, which opens on December 25th. Merry Christmas, indeed!

And while he’s been starring on Fear the Walking Dead for eight seasons, had breakout film roles in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and If Beale Street Could Talk, and spent years in the theater–including receiving a Tony nomination for the Broadway musical The Scottsboro Boys in 2010–Domingo is finally (finally!) being fully recognized for his leading man star quality.

“I’ve been working for 33 years and the industry is just starting to see me as I’ve seen myself for years,” he said in a conversation with Natasha Lyonne for Interview.

“A lot of times I built my own universes, I became a writer and a director out of necessity to keep working. I built my own production company. I didn’t know that that was part of my journey. I thought I was just going to be an actor for hire.”

In addition to main character roles, Domingo has had to get used to his status as a sex symbol, a label that recently took him by surprise despite his handsome looks, intoxicating deep voice, and ability to rock a suit with an unmatched sultry swagger.

“The funny thing is, I was driving down the 405 [freeway in Los Angeles] and I looked over and there was a group of teenage girls in a car all looking at me. And Raúl, my husband, is sitting next to me and he’s like, ‘What’s going on over there? I think they’re fans from one of your shows,” he recounted.

“I was like, ‘What? Get out of here.’ And I look over and I wave. And next thing you know I hear, ‘Ahhhhhh!’ Somehow I’m a 53-year-old heartthrob. It’s awesome. Eat your heart out Timothée.”

With apologies to to twink prince Chalamet, Domingo’s actually a 54-year-old heartthrob having celebrated a birthday since the interview took place.

Regardless, hunk status secured!

This Is About to Get Hardcore”: Colman Domingo in Conversation With Natasha Lyonne https://t.co/4t5raqhRdH via @Interview Magazine pic.twitter.com/vWtMI0i4NE — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) December 4, 2023

Although Domingo may have the hordes thirsting all over him, he’s been happily married to husband Raúl since 2014.

The pair initially locked eyes in a Walgreens in 2005, but didn’t actually meet until Raúl placed an ad in the Missed Connections section of Craigslist.

“We found each other 18 years ago. We had this beautiful passing and he wrote a Missed Connections ad for me. It was before any of these apps and things like that. So it’s very innocent, just, ‘Saw you outside of Walgreens, Berkeley.’ And I answer because I remember that interaction,” Domingo told Lyonne.

“I’m like, ‘That’s him. That’s the guy I’ve been thinking about for two days.’ We met up, and I told him I loved him on our first date. I have no chill. I was like, ‘I think I love you.'”

Despite his intimidating stature and dom top energy, Colman insists he’s a softie at heart.

“I’m just that nerd where I have the heart of a clown and I tell the person I love them immediately because why not? People think you need time to do it. I’m like, you need to do it immediately because time isn’t promised to us,” he added. “So I told him I loved him and we’ve been together ever since.” Swoon!

And the love continues to pour in for Domingo as it was just announced he will be honored with the Spotlight Award, Actor at the Palm Springs International Film Fest on January 4th.

In between streaming Rustin and securing tix to The Color Purple, take in more of that Domingo magic by admiring more of his fierce fashion fits below: