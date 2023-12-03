Colman Domingo’s retro daddy chic, Timothée Chalamet’s shirtless slay & all the fiercest looks of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Adam Scott keeping it baby blue beautiful, Sasha Colby serving Jolie Leg™ for the gawds, or Madonna werkin’ it like only the Queen Mother could, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer getups from the last seven days…
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan kept it festive in red at the Hollywood Christmas Parade.
Colman Domingo
Colman absolutely murdered this updated take on ’70s chic. This is THEE look of the season.
Andrew Scott
It’s giving bone structure. It’s giving cummerbund. It’s giving square-toe. And we’re taking it all.
Madonna
Never forget the Queen of Pop is also a fashion deity.
André Lamoglia
The Elite hunk is the epitome of a sharp dressed man.
Sasha Colby
Sasha was a vision in emerald green at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party in Beverly Hills.
Bowen Yang
Bowen looked regal in purple velvet at The American Museum of Natural History’s 2023 Museum Gala in NYC.
Omar Rudberg
The Venezuelan-Swedish singer was anything but basic in all black at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in Berlin.
Cynthia Nixon
And just like that… Cynthia Nixon brought some Miranda energy toThe Gilded Age event at the Metropolitan Opera in NYC.
Ian Paget
We won’t hold it against the actor, influencer and podcast host for covering up his ripped physique (check his Insta!) in a casual monochromatic serve at the NYC premiere of Origin.
Sam Smith
Smith put their stamp of approval on the on-trend bolero jacket and wide leg pant combo at the Spotify Wrapped event in London.
Tan France
Tan turned a babydoll minidress into a men’s must-have top at the premiere of Beyonce‘s Renaissance movie.
Trace Lysette
The Monica actress was a psychedelic dream at the Women In Film gala in Beverly Hills.
Billy Porter
Billy kept it cozy while celebrating five years of male stripping at Magic Mike Live: London.
Brandon Blackwood
The designer made it look so easy decked out in a sheer top and billowy slacks at the 2023 Footwear News Achievement Awards in NYC.
Dylan Mulvaney
We are officially obsessed with Dylan’s futuristic stockings situation at The 2023 WIF Max Mara Face Of The Future Award Recipient Cocktail Event in LA.
Punkie Johnson
The SNL star looked amazing in a white blazer over her black ensemble at the American Museum of Natural History gala.
ALOK
Alok brought all the print drama fabulousness to a special screening of Netflix‘s The Archies in NYC.
Ginger Johnson
Ginger stole the spotlight after snatching the Drag Race: UK season 5 crown!
Timothée Chalamet
The Call Me By Your Name twink went shirtless once again this time pairing his bare torso with a flawless raspberry velvet Tom Ford suit at the Wonka premiere in London.
Linda Gray, Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills & Loni Anderson
Gays of a certain age know that before the Real Housewives ruled it was all about the ladies of ’80s nighttime soaps. Dallas legend Linda Gray, 83, Flamingo Road diva Morgan Fairchild, 73, Knots Landing maven Donna Mills, 82, and WKRP in Cincinnati sitcom beauty Loni Anderson, 78, kept it stunning at a Lifetime TV event in Beverly Hills.
