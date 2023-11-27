the daley show

PHOTOS: Take a deep dive into Tom Daley’s wildest fashion fits… when he’s not rockin’ a speedo

By
Tom Daley

Tom Daley is going for the gold in the pool AND on the red carpet.

While the four-time Olympic medalist is currently training in hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the 29-year-old has also really stepped up his fashion game over the last couple of years.

Up until 2020, Daley could be counted on to cover up his tiny swimsuit and roll up to an event looking chic in a steady stream of elegant, classic suits. But ever since the pandemic turned the world upside down, the diving phenom has stopped playing it safe with a slew of head-turning ensembles that have him ready to be crowned our next style king.

From showing off his male cleavage in plunging jackets to experimenting with loud prints and colors, click to see all of Tom Daley’s recent style serves …

Team GB Ball 2021

Tom Daley

Tom can always leave us on RED.

Dior Men’s Fall 2022 Show

Tom Daley

Secure the bag and the sweater!

The BRIT Awards 2022 

Tom Daley

The boots may be Vuitton, but the top is screaming “It’s a Versayce” in your best Nomi Malone voice.

British Academy Television Awards 2022

Tom Daley

He knew this look would get a lot of print.

The Launch Of ‘Moschino’ by Assouline

Tom Daley

Matchy-matchy for your nerves.

British LGBT Awards 2022

Tom Daley

At 29, Mr. Daley is getting ready for his leather daddy era.

Soho House Awards 2022

Tom Daley

Walk into the room tiny purse first.

British Vogue Forces for Change Dinner

Tom Daley

Even on dry land, Tom loves to take the plunge.

The Fashion Awards 2022

Tom Daley

It’s giving Flapper black tie.

2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event 

Tom Daley

Styling by The Fifth Element.

2023 Grammys

Tom Daley

Category is: glam rock mechanic.

The BRIT Awards 2023

Tom Daley

1970s Elton John is shook.

Ami Paris Spring 2024 Menswear Show

Tom Daley

Sheer beauty in every sense.

Rimmel London Summer Fest

Tom Daley

With apologies to Benito Martínez Ocasio, but this bunny is a baddie.

Vogue World: London 2023 

Tom Daley

We love a man who is not afraid to flaunt his sparkle.

GQ Men of the Year 2023

Tom Daley

This has everyone tickled pink.

Cirque Du Soleil’s “LUZIA” in 2020

Tom Daley

Prior to the world shutting down, TD went for luxury in a sleek velvet blazer and black mock turtleneck.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – July 22, 2021 

In case you needed a refresher, here’s Tom in his glorious diving uniform.

Tom Daley is showing off his perfect form again.

