PHOTOS: Take a deep dive into Tom Daley’s wildest fashion fits… when he’s not rockin’ a speedo

Tom Daley is going for the gold in the pool AND on the red carpet.

While the four-time Olympic medalist is currently training in hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the 29-year-old has also really stepped up his fashion game over the last couple of years.

Up until 2020, Daley could be counted on to cover up his tiny swimsuit and roll up to an event looking chic in a steady stream of elegant, classic suits. But ever since the pandemic turned the world upside down, the diving phenom has stopped playing it safe with a slew of head-turning ensembles that have him ready to be crowned our next style king.

From showing off his male cleavage in plunging jackets to experimenting with loud prints and colors, click to see all of Tom Daley’s recent style serves …