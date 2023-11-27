PHOTOS: Take a deep dive into Tom Daley’s wildest fashion fits… when he’s not rockin’ a speedo

Tom Daley is going for the gold in the pool AND on the red carpet.
While the four-time Olympic medalist is currently training in hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Games, the 29-year-old has also really stepped up his fashion game over the last couple of years.
Up until 2020, Daley could be counted on to cover up his tiny swimsuit and roll up to an event looking chic in a steady stream of elegant, classic suits. But ever since the pandemic turned the world upside down, the diving phenom has stopped playing it safe with a slew of head-turning ensembles that have him ready to be crowned our next style king.
From showing off his male cleavage in plunging jackets to experimenting with loud prints and colors, click to see all of Tom Daley’s recent style serves …
Team GB Ball 2021
Tom can always leave us on RED.
Dior Men’s Fall 2022 Show
Secure the bag and the sweater!
The BRIT Awards 2022
The boots may be Vuitton, but the top is screaming “It’s a Versayce” in your best Nomi Malone voice.
British Academy Television Awards 2022
He knew this look would get a lot of print.
The Launch Of ‘Moschino’ by Assouline
Matchy-matchy for your nerves.
British LGBT Awards 2022
At 29, Mr. Daley is getting ready for his leather daddy era.
Soho House Awards 2022
Walk into the room tiny purse first.
British Vogue Forces for Change Dinner
Even on dry land, Tom loves to take the plunge.
The Fashion Awards 2022
It’s giving Flapper black tie.
2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event
Styling by The Fifth Element.
2023 Grammys
Category is: glam rock mechanic.
Ami Paris Spring 2024 Menswear Show
Sheer beauty in every sense.
Rimmel London Summer Fest
With apologies to Benito Martínez Ocasio, but this bunny is a baddie.
Vogue World: London 2023
We love a man who is not afraid to flaunt his sparkle.
GQ Men of the Year 2023
This has everyone tickled pink.
Cirque Du Soleil’s “LUZIA” in 2020
Prior to the world shutting down, TD went for luxury in a sleek velvet blazer and black mock turtleneck.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – July 22, 2021
In case you needed a refresher, here’s Tom in his glorious diving uniform.
FreddieW
It’s unfortunate that wearing anything other than what’s standard in male fashion looks tasteless.
bachy
There are myriad silhouettes, colors, fabrics, textures, themes and trends in men’s fashion history, all of which have been tailored to complement and enhance the male form. It’s astonishing to think that anyone would feel “restricted” by the splendid creativity of what’s available exclusively for men.
Feminine silhouettes, colors, fabrics, textures themes and trends have been developed over the centuries to complement the female form. It’s why, when worn by men, feminine fashions tend to look comical, clunky or awkward. It’s because they have not been designed to enhance male beauty.