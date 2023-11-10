Tom Daley flips out (in a speedo) after husband Dustin Lance Black’s court case is dismissed 

Tom Daley is showing off his perfect form again.

The four-time Olympic medalist has been training hard since announcing his return to diving this summer after a two-year break.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old shared a video highlighting his ripped physique in a floral speedo as he dived into a pool performing various flips and summersaults.

He really knows how to make a splash!

Daley’s glorious diving display one day after his husband, Oscar-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, had his assault case dismissed by a judge in London.

Judge Louisa Cieciora determined there were “inconsistencies and weaknesses” in the evidence and therefore “couldn’t properly convict” Black of allegedly assaulting BBC presenter Teddy Edwardes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Black, 49, had been accused of grabbing and twisting Edwardes’ arm during an altercation at a London club in August 2022. She allegedly retaliated by punching Black in the head.

“I am pleased that the judge saw the truth today and ruled in my favor,” Black said in a statement. “As the evidence has proven, and I have always maintained, I am completely innocent, and in fact was the victim in this case of a serious assault.”

After meeting in 2013, Daley and Black got engaged in 2015.

On May 6, 2017, the pair married in front of 120 friends and family at Bovey Castle in Devon, England.

The loving couple share two sons: seven-month-old Phoenix, and Robert, age 5.

In July, Daly disclosed how his one of his sons inspired him start competing again with hopes of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Daly has participated in the last four Summer Olympic Games starting with Beijing in 2008.

“My son Robbie said to me, ‘Papa, I want to see you dive at the Olympics,’ and that has kind of lit a new flame, and fire inside me, to want to see where this is going to go,” the gold medalist said in a video.

“The journey begins, with around a year to go to Paris… as of next week you’ll see my first bits of training. Fingers crossed.”

Here’s to seeing more and more of Daley’s bits of training!